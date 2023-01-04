IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Main agenda is to attack first in the PowerPlay' - Mavi after thriving debut

IND vs SL 2022-23: India edged out Sri Lanka in the opening Mumbai T20I by two runs, thanks to the excellent bowling by debutant Shivam Mavi. Meanwhile, he has admitted that he aims at attacking the batters in the PowerPlay.

Fresh from a hugely successful India debut, pacer Shivam Mavi has clarified his intention of becoming the country's strike bowler, saying he wants to take early wickets in powerplays by targetting the stumps. Playing in his maiden T20I at the Wankhede against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, the 24-year-old Mavi took two wickets in the PowerPlay (PP) to dismiss dangerous opener Pathum Nissanka (1) and Dhananjaya de Silva (8), reducing the visitors to 51/4 in the ninth over. Mavi had match figures of 4/22, which will warm the hearts of the selectors, who are looking for someone to pair with fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah in white-ball cricket.

Following India's two-run win in the opening game of the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, the team's bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, asked the young Mavi what went through his mind when skipper Hardik Pandya handed the new ball to him. "My main agenda is to attack first in the powerplay as I always go for lbw bowled... whether the boundaries happen or not, my mindset is to get wickets," said the Noida cricketer, who had been waiting for the India debut for the last six years.

Mhambrey, while praising Mavi's work ethic since his Under-19 days, complimented his "hardworking attitude" and his resolution to come back from injuries and play in the domestic circuit. "After the Under-19 [World Cup in 2018], when I played in the IPL, I had injuries, but I decided to level up my fitness because I was getting injured in between my performance. I decided to work hard on my fitness, and it paid me back in this match," said Mavi.

Mavi said it was a "dream come true" for him as getting the opportunity to play for India is a big ask. "It is difficult to get a chance in the first match. Also, it is my first tour. You must have seen that it's not easy to get a chance, and I had been waiting for this moment for the last six years when I was injured after the U-19 [World Cup]. But, I believed in myself and have kept working hard with the faith that I have to play and perform for India," said Mavi.

Mavi said he would not rest on his laurels in the opening match and needed to catch up on his sleep for the hectic series. "Honestly, I will call up my family. Then I will sleep... because the series is very hectic ahead," he concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)