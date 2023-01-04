Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Main agenda is to attack first in the PowerPlay' - Mavi after thriving debut

    IND vs SL 2022-23: India edged out Sri Lanka in the opening Mumbai T20I by two runs, thanks to the excellent bowling by debutant Shivam Mavi. Meanwhile, he has admitted that he aims at attacking the batters in the PowerPlay.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Main agenda is to attack first in the powerplay - Shivam Mavi after thriving debut-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 4:26 PM IST

    Fresh from a hugely successful India debut, pacer Shivam Mavi has clarified his intention of becoming the country's strike bowler, saying he wants to take early wickets in powerplays by targetting the stumps. Playing in his maiden T20I at the Wankhede against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, the 24-year-old Mavi took two wickets in the PowerPlay (PP) to dismiss dangerous opener Pathum Nissanka (1) and Dhananjaya de Silva (8), reducing the visitors to 51/4 in the ninth over. Mavi had match figures of 4/22, which will warm the hearts of the selectors, who are looking for someone to pair with fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah in white-ball cricket.

    Following India's two-run win in the opening game of the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, the team's bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, asked the young Mavi what went through his mind when skipper Hardik Pandya handed the new ball to him. "My main agenda is to attack first in the powerplay as I always go for lbw bowled... whether the boundaries happen or not, my mindset is to get wickets," said the Noida cricketer, who had been waiting for the India debut for the last six years.

    ALSO READ: RISHABH PANT CAR ACCIDENT: WICKETKEEPER TO UNDERGO SURGERY AND SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURES FOR LIGAMENT TEARS - BCCI

    Mhambrey, while praising Mavi's work ethic since his Under-19 days, complimented his "hardworking attitude" and his resolution to come back from injuries and play in the domestic circuit. "After the Under-19 [World Cup in 2018], when I played in the IPL, I had injuries, but I decided to level up my fitness because I was getting injured in between my performance. I decided to work hard on my fitness, and it paid me back in this match," said Mavi.

    Mavi said it was a "dream come true" for him as getting the opportunity to play for India is a big ask. "It is difficult to get a chance in the first match. Also, it is my first tour. You must have seen that it's not easy to get a chance, and I had been waiting for this moment for the last six years when I was injured after the U-19 [World Cup]. But, I believed in myself and have kept working hard with the faith that I have to play and perform for India," said Mavi.

    ALSO READ: BBL 2022-23 - Adam Zampa defends 'Mankading' run-out appeal against Tom Rogers for backing up

    Mavi said he would not rest on his laurels in the opening match and needed to catch up on his sleep for the hectic series. "Honestly, I will call up my family. Then I will sleep... because the series is very hectic ahead," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 4:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Big Bash League, BBL 2022-23: Adam Zampa defends Mankading run-out appeal against Tom Rogers for backing up-ayh

    BBL 2022-23: Adam Zampa defends 'Mankading' run-out appeal against Tom Rogers for backing up

    Exclusive BCCI to shift Rishabh Pant to Mumbai; Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala likely to treat cricketer-ayh

    Exclusive: BCCI to shift Rishabh Pant to Mumbai; Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala likely to treat cricketer

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Deepak Hooda and Shivam Mavi on target as India barely draws first blood against Sri Lanka; netizens roar-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hooda and Mavi on target as India barely draws first blood; netizens roar

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut for India; Sri Lanka opts to chase-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut; Sri Lanka opts to chase

    Big Bash League BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts Mankading Tom Rogers only to be turned down by TV television third umpire-ayh

    BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts 'Mankading' Tom Rogers, only to be turned down by TV umpire

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo split with Jorge Mendes: From discord over Morgan interview to Ricky Regufe Al-Nassr masterstroke snt

    Ronaldo's split with Mendes: From discord over Morgan interview to Regufe's Al-Nassr masterstroke

    OnePlus 11 5G launched in China features 100W fast charge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC more all details here gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G launched in China; features 100W fast charge, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC & more

    Man who urinated on woman passenger banned by Air India for a month; check details AJR

    Man who urinated on woman passenger banned by Air India for a month; check details

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Couple pick grand 83-room hotel in Jaisalmer and more vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Couple pick grand 83-room hotel in Jaisalmer and more

    Rishabh Pant car accident: Wicketkeeper to undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears - BCCI-ayh

    Rishabh Pant car accident: Wicketkeeper to undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears - BCCI

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon