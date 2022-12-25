Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23: KL Rahul may be dropped from T20I squad, say BCCI sources

    IND vs SL 2022-23: KL Rahul's unreliable T20I form might tempt the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee to drop him from the format for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: KL Rahul faces T20I axe as Chetan Sharma-led selection committee to select squad-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 25, 2022, 9:37 AM IST

    The outgoing selection committee led by Chetan Sharma will pick the two white ball Indian squads for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, starting January 3. According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources, the new panel will be named in another week. The interviews of the short-listed candidates to pick the selection committee members by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will likely happen between December 26 and 28.

    "The old committee will probably select the Sri Lanka white ball squad. As of now, it doesn't look like Rohit Sharma's finger will heal enough before the T20Is [Twenty20 Internationals], and in that case, Hardik will lead the side. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, his T20I days seem to be numbered," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

    ALSO READ: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test - Siraj believes India need just one set batter to clinch victory in Mirpur

    The T20I side to be named may comprise only the specialists of that format. Some players like Virat Kohli might also be given a respite from the T20 design. While the entire committee led by Chetan was sacked for its non-performance after the Indian team's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final ouster in Australia, finding new selectors has taken a bit longer than expected.

    "Chetan and his committee are still watching domestic cricket. They watched the full Vijay Hazare Trophy and also the first two rounds of the Ranji Trophy. Debasish Mohanty was present at Eden Gardens to watch Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh. They got a two-month extension till December 25," the official added.

    ALSO READ: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test - India stare at defeat as Bangladesh spinners get into action on Day 3

    Chetan and his central zone coworker Harvinder Singh have reapplied for the selectors' posts, along with Venkatesh Prasad, Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh, Atul Wassan, Nikhil Chopra, Amay Khurasiya, Gyanendra Pandey and Mukund Parmar to name a few.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
