BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Siraj believes India need just one set batter to clinch victory in Mirpur

India might have been four wickets down in a tricky chase in the second Test against Bangladesh at Mirpur, but pacer Mohammed Siraj said there is nothing to worry about as one set batter can take the team to victory on Sunday.

After an entertaining third day of play, India found themselves in trouble on Saturday as they were reduced to 45 for four in a challenging chase of 145.

"I feel, we shouldn't think too much now because we have lost just four wickets. We need around 80 (100) or so. We need just one batter to get set, Axar is showing right intent," Siraj said during the press conference.

At stumps, Axar Patel (26) and Jaydev Unadkat (3) were at the crease, with India still needing another 100 runs.

"Yes, we lost two wickets extra, but Axar is set, he is showing good intent. We also have Rishabh (Pant) and Shreyas (Iyer) after that, so we shouldn't think too much."

If India surpasses 145, it will be the third-highest successful fourth-innings chase at this venue, after only 209, 205, and 103 winning scores. With more than 15 overs remaining, head coach Rahul Dravid sent night watchman Axar after India lost KL Rahul (2) and Cheteshwar Pujara (6).

"Sending Axar is management's call. I feel if there is a lefty and righty batter, then it will be difficult for the bowlers to adjust. So, I think because of that this call was taken," Siraj said.

On day three, the 28-year-old Hyderabadi took two wickets, Mominul Haque (5) and Litton Das (73), as India dismissed Bangladesh for 231.

"In this wicket, there is extra bounce for fast bowlers, so I was trying to hit the area as hard as possible as we were getting extra bounce, so our plan was to hit that area hard and as you can see we got wickets."

Within a span of five deliveries, India wasted both of their DRS. First, KL Rahul referred it to the third umpire when Ravichandran Ashwin appeared to have trapped Najmul Hossain Shanto in the ninth over.

Siraj believed he had Zakir Hasan in the next over after hitting him on the pads. Rahul climbed upstairs once more, only to see that the ball had been tossed outside his leg.

"Whenever the ball hits the pad as a bowler, you feel it is out. But it is important for the bowler and keeper to have a conversation before going for review," said Siraj.

"Since the batter was in front of me, I had convinced for the review but it didn't happen as I thought." While Litton Das led Bangladesh's fightback with a 98-ball 73, Siraj felt Nurul Hasan's counter-attacking 29-ball 31 knock changed the momentum. The wicketkeeper came and started attacking and it changed the momentum and we conceded extra 30 runs but it is not something that we should be too worried about," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)