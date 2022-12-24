Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Siraj believes India need just one set batter to clinch victory in Mirpur

    India might have been four wickets down in a tricky chase in the second Test against Bangladesh at Mirpur, but pacer Mohammed Siraj said there is nothing to worry about as one set batter can take the team to victory on Sunday. 

    Bangladesh vs India 2022-23, 2nd Test: Siraj believes India need just one set batter to clinch victory in Mirpur snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 24, 2022, 8:08 PM IST

    India might have been four wickets down in a tricky chase in the second Test against Bangladesh at Mirpur, but pacer Mohammed Siraj said there is nothing to worry about as one set batter can take the team to victory on Sunday. 

    After an entertaining third day of play, India found themselves in trouble on Saturday as they were reduced to 45 for four in a challenging chase of 145.

    "I feel, we shouldn't think too much now because we have lost just four wickets. We need around 80 (100) or so. We need just one batter to get set, Axar is showing right intent," Siraj said during the press conference. 

    At stumps, Axar Patel (26) and Jaydev Unadkat (3) were at the crease, with India still needing another 100 runs. 

    "Yes, we lost two wickets extra, but Axar is set, he is showing good intent. We also have Rishabh (Pant) and Shreyas (Iyer) after that, so we shouldn't think too much."

    If India surpasses 145, it will be the third-highest successful fourth-innings chase at this venue, after only 209, 205, and 103 winning scores. With more than 15 overs remaining, head coach Rahul Dravid sent night watchman Axar after India lost KL Rahul (2) and Cheteshwar Pujara (6).

    "Sending Axar is management's call. I feel if there is a lefty and righty batter, then it will be difficult for the bowlers to adjust. So, I think because of that this call was taken," Siraj said. 

    Also read: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: India stare at defeat as Bangladesh spinners get into action on Day 3

    On day three, the 28-year-old Hyderabadi took two wickets, Mominul Haque (5) and Litton Das (73), as India dismissed Bangladesh for 231.

    "In this wicket, there is extra bounce for fast bowlers, so I was trying to hit the area as hard as possible as we were getting extra bounce, so our plan was to hit that area hard and as you can see we got wickets." 

    Within a span of five deliveries, India wasted both of their DRS. First, KL Rahul referred it to the third umpire when Ravichandran Ashwin appeared to have trapped Najmul Hossain Shanto in the ninth over.

    Siraj believed he had Zakir Hasan in the next over after hitting him on the pads. Rahul climbed upstairs once more, only to see that the ball had been tossed outside his leg.

    "Whenever the ball hits the pad as a bowler, you feel it is out. But it is important for the bowler and keeper to have a conversation before going for review," said Siraj. 

    "Since the batter was in front of me, I had convinced for the review but it didn't happen as I thought." While Litton Das led Bangladesh's fightback with a 98-ball 73, Siraj felt Nurul Hasan's counter-attacking 29-ball 31 knock changed the momentum. The wicketkeeper came and started attacking and it changed the momentum and we conceded extra 30 runs but it is not something that we should be too worried about," he said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2022, 8:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: India stage at defeat as Bangladesh spinners get into action on Day 3 snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: India stare at defeat as Bangladesh spinners get into action on Day 3

    IPL 2023 Auction: Ireland's Josh Little looks forward to playing under Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya snt

    IPL 2023 Auction: Ireland's Josh Little looks forward to playing under Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya

    ipl 2023 auction How does Sam Curran feel about being most expensive player in IPL auction history? Punjab King star reveals snt

    How does Sam Curran feel about being most expensive player in IPL auction history? Punjab Kings star reveals

    IPL 2023 Auction: Aaron Finch not amused by Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green drawing big bucks-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Finch not amused by Curran, Stokes and Green drawing big bucks

    Bangladesh vs India 2022-23, 2nd Test Mirpur Magnificent Rishabh Pant, steady Shreyas Iyer put India in command in on Day 2 snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Magnificent Pant, steady Iyer put India in command on Day 2

    Recent Stories

    football No Barcelona return for Lionel Messi as Argentina Qatar World Cup 2022 winning captain 'agrees to stay at PSG' snt

    No Barcelona return for Messi as Argentina's World Cup-winning captain 'agrees to stay at PSG'

    24x7 Hindu-Muslim hatred being spread to divert people: Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort - adt

    24x7 Hindu-Muslim hatred being spread to divert people: Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort

    In first Christmas message, King Charles to pay tribute to his mother's legacy - adt

    In first Christmas message, King Charles to pay tribute to his mother's legacy

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go for 'Vipassana' session, likely to return on January 1 AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go for 'Vipassana' session, likely to return on January 1

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: India stage at defeat as Bangladesh spinners get into action on Day 3 snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: India stare at defeat as Bangladesh spinners get into action on Day 3

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon