'Why KL Rahul?': Indian fans miffed after in-form Suryakumar and Ishan dropped for 1st ODI against SL

    Indian selectors and skipper Rohit Sharma faced massive criticism for excluding in-form Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan from the team's playing XI for the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday.

    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    Ahead of the games, Rohit Sharma made it clear that he will open alongside Shubman Gill and not Kishan, who scored a double hundred in his last innings in the 50-over format. The captain also confirmed that world's number one T20 batter, Suryakumar Yadav, will not be part of the playing XI, with Shreyas Iyer being the preferred choice.

    Also read: IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Suryakumar Yadav axed from playing XI as Lanka opts to chase

    KL Rahul, who has struggled with the bat in recent games, was picked as the team's designated wicketkeeper for the clash against the Lankans.

    Former India batter Mohammad Kaif was displeased with Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's not featuring in the Guwahati ODI.

    "Slightly uncomfortable with the prospect of watching an Indian team today without last ODI's double hundred scorer, Ishan Kishan, and last T20's centurion Suryakumar Yadav. Hope they remain motivated," Kaif tweeted.

    Meanwhile, former pacer Venkatesh Prasad has criticised the exclusion of Ishan Kishan, saying "there is no way you drop a player for scoring a double hundred".

    "Think fair would have been to give chance to a man who scored a double hundred in India's last ODI, and in a series where India lost two games and the series. Have all the time in the world for Gill, but no way you drop a player for scoring a double ton," Prasad said in a series of tweets.

    Playing only his 10th ODI, Kishan scored the fastest double hundred in ODI cricket history last month against Bangladesh. Prasad, who played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India, also feels mediocrity is being preferred over "x-factor" in the current setup.

    "There is a reason we have underperformed in limited overs cricket. Constant chopping and changing, and a guy who does brilliantly and is an X factor is dropped and mediocrity retained. In Eng, Pant scored a hundred in the final ODI and helped India win the series. However, based on the T20 form was dropped from the ODI team. KL Rahul, on the other hand barring a couple of innings, has failed consistently but retains his place. Performance is not the foremost parameter. Sad," the 53-year-old added.

    Also read: IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Rohit in favour of giving Gill a 'long run'; terms Ishan's exclusion 'unfortunate'

    Here's a look at how Indian fans reacted to Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's exclusion from Tuesday's clash:

