    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Quinton de Kock likely to miss 2nd, 3rd Test due to paternity leave

    India and South Africa engaged in a three-Test series from December 26. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock is likely to miss the second and third Tests due to paternity leave.

    Team Newsable
    Johannesburg, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 5:52 PM IST
    India and South Africa are gearing up for a three-Test series for the Freedom Trophy 2021-22, set to be played in South Africa from December 26. Although the squad for both sides have been announced, there seems to be uncertainty regarding South Africa's wicketkeeper-opener Quinton de Kock. He is likely to miss some part of the series.

    As per ESPNCricinfo, de Kock is likely to miss the second and third Tests. It is because he will be awaiting the birth of his first child with his wife Sasha early in January. Furthermore, considering the strict bio-bubble measures, he is unlikely to return for the third Test on time.

    Meanwhile, Kyle Verreynne or Ryan Rickelton will likely be de Kock's replacement. Nonetheless, his absence is likely to expose the weak middle-order for the Proteas side. While Verreynne made his Test debut in June against the Windies, he could manage just 39 runs in three innings.

    Since then, Verreynne has played three First-Class matches for Western Province, scoring just a half-century. On the other hand, Rickelton seems to be likely favourite. The uncapped is tenth among the top run-scorers in this domestic FC season. He has scored a couple of tons in three matches, playing for the Lions, besides helping his side stay on the top.

    Squads:
    SA:     Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala), Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.
    IND: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.

    India's tour of South Africa 2021-22 (Test schedule)
    1st Test: December 26-30 - Centurion
    2nd Test: January 3-7 - Johannesburg
    3rd Test: January 11-15 - Cape Town

