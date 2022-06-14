IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I: India loses 3rd toss under Rishabh Pant, South Africa opts to bowl

On Tuesday, India and South Africa are locking horns in the Visakhapatnam T20I, having lost the and will be batting first. It is a do-or-die clash for India in the series.

It is a do-or-die clash for India in the third Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) against South Africa. Being played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the hosts have lost the toss, which happens to be the third success toss loss under Rishabh Pant's debut series as captain. Meanwhile, the visitors have opted to bowl first, as it is how they have managed a 2-0 lead in the series. While the Proteas will be aiming to seal the series tonight, the Men in Blue will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways, regardless of what has happened at the toss.

During the toss, SA skipper Temba Bavuma said, "Same thing, bowl again. The colour is different and has a yellowish tinge to it. It feels hard and looks like a good wicket to bat. Same team. Just want to focus on the areas we can improve."

On the other hand, Pant noted, "We would have bowled as well. But, as an Indian team, we are not looking at the toss too much, just looking to play good cricket. Same team. We spoke about getting better in execution. Planning and tactics are fine, but if we can execute better, we will be fine. It looks like a better wicket but feels a bit soft underneath."

Playing XI

IND: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan.

SA: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje.