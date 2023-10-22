India vs New Zealand: 'Unbelievable' - Ravindra Jadeja's rare drop catch shocks internet (WATCH)

In a rare occasion, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, known for his supreme fielding skills, dropped an easy catch of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during their ODI World Cup 2023 clash on Sunday, sparking a massive social media reaction.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, known for his supreme fielding skills, dropped the catch of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during their ODI World Cup 2023 clash in Dharamshala on Sunday, sparking a massive social media reaction. In the 11th over of the New Zealand's innings, Mohammed Shami bowled a good-length ball outside off, enticing Ravindra to carry on his tendency to drive on the up. This time the Kiwi batter got into trouble as he sliced the ball in the air at knee length height to Jadeja's left well within his reach at backward point. However, the Indian all-rounder couldn't hold on to the ball, resulting in a rare drop catch.

The rare occasion of Jadeja, who took a sensational catch during India's clash against Bangladesh to dismiss Mushfiqur Rahim on Thursday, sparked a massive reaction on X with most users expressing their shock.

"Ravindra Jadeja Dont Drop such catch Usually. Bad luck. Sorry Shami," said one user, while another simply added, "Can't believe it."

"A rarity. Jadeja dropping catch. Can't remember last when he dropped a catch," said a third surprised user, while a fourth added, "Jadeja must return the 'Best Fielder' medal as a punishment of drop catch."

Here's a look at some of the other reactions that have gone viral on X:

In the 2023 World Cup, India has introduced a daily medal for the outstanding fielder of the day. This new incentive in the dressing room is proving to be a motivational boost for the players. They are now actively vying for the coveted medal, putting in their utmost effort to prevent that crucial extra run and take exceptional catches while on the field.

On Thursday, at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium during the World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, Ravindra Jadeja delivered a stunning performance. During Jasprit Bumrah's seventh over, Jadeja made a remarkable catch in the point region. The catch resulted in the dismissal of Bangladesh's formidable middle-order batsman and former captain, Mushfiqur Rahim, who had scored 38 runs. Following the catch, Jadeja gestured to the fielding coach, T Dilip, who was positioned along the boundary rope, seemingly reminding him to consider him for the 'best fielder medal' later in the day. Dilip acknowledged Jadeja's gesture and applauded the remarkable effort from the versatile all-rounder.

Earlier today during the India vs New Zealand clash, Indian batter Shreyas Iyer took a sensational catch to dismiss the dangerous Devon Conway off a Mohammed Siraj delivery in the 4th over of the game. Following his terrific catch, Iyer signaled to the fielding coach that he could well be in contention for the 'Best Fielder' medal, sparking a massive social media reaction. With Jadeja having dropped a sitter, most internet users believe that perhaps it's time for the Indian all-rounder to pass the medal to Iyer.