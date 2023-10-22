Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India vs New Zealand: 'Unbelievable' - Ravindra Jadeja's rare drop catch shocks internet (WATCH)

    In a rare occasion, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, known for his supreme fielding skills, dropped an easy catch of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during their ODI World Cup 2023 clash on Sunday, sparking a massive social media reaction.

    India vs New Zealand: 'Unbelievable' - Ravindra Jadeja's rare drop catch shocks internet (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 3:15 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, known for his supreme fielding skills, dropped the catch of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during their ODI World Cup 2023 clash in Dharamshala on Sunday, sparking a massive social media reaction. In the 11th over of the New Zealand's innings, Mohammed Shami bowled a good-length ball outside off, enticing Ravindra to carry on his tendency to drive on the up. This time the Kiwi batter got into trouble as he sliced the ball in the air at knee length height to Jadeja's left well within his reach at backward point. However, the Indian all-rounder couldn't hold on to the ball, resulting in a rare drop catch.

    The rare occasion of Jadeja, who took a sensational catch during India's clash against Bangladesh to dismiss Mushfiqur Rahim on Thursday, sparked a massive reaction on X with most users expressing their shock.

    "Ravindra Jadeja Dont Drop such catch Usually. Bad luck. Sorry Shami," said one user, while another simply added, "Can't believe it."

    "A rarity. Jadeja dropping catch. Can't remember last when he dropped a catch," said a third surprised user, while a fourth added, "Jadeja must return the 'Best Fielder' medal as a punishment of drop catch."

    Also read: India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer asking for 'best fielder' medal after stunning catch goes viral (WATCH)

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions that have gone viral on X:

    In the 2023 World Cup, India has introduced a daily medal for the outstanding fielder of the day. This new incentive in the dressing room is proving to be a motivational boost for the players. They are now actively vying for the coveted medal, putting in their utmost effort to prevent that crucial extra run and take exceptional catches while on the field.

    On Thursday, at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium during the World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, Ravindra Jadeja delivered a stunning performance. During Jasprit Bumrah's seventh over, Jadeja made a remarkable catch in the point region. The catch resulted in the dismissal of Bangladesh's formidable middle-order batsman and former captain, Mushfiqur Rahim, who had scored 38 runs. Following the catch, Jadeja gestured to the fielding coach, T Dilip, who was positioned along the boundary rope, seemingly reminding him to consider him for the 'best fielder medal' later in the day. Dilip acknowledged Jadeja's gesture and applauded the remarkable effort from the versatile all-rounder.

    Earlier today during the India vs New Zealand clash, Indian batter Shreyas Iyer took a sensational catch to dismiss the dangerous Devon Conway off a Mohammed Siraj delivery in the 4th over of the game. Following his terrific catch, Iyer signaled to the fielding coach that he could well be in contention for the 'Best Fielder' medal, sparking a massive social media reaction. With Jadeja having dropped a sitter, most internet users believe that perhaps it's time for the Indian all-rounder to pass the medal to Iyer.

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 3:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer asking for 'best fielder' medal after stunning catch goes viral (WATCH) osf

    India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer asking for 'best fielder' medal after stunning catch goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket Rohit Sharma discloses India's Playing XI against New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav replaces Hardik Pandya osf

    Rohit Sharma discloses India's Playing XI against New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav replaces Hardik Pandya

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Waqar Younis' lighthearted 'Half Aussie' remark sparks buzz after Australia-Pakistan clash osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Waqar Younis' lighthearted 'Half Aussie' remark sparks buzz after Australia-Pakistan clash

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler admits tough road ahead for England after record loss to South Africa osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler admits tough road ahead for England after record loss to South Africa

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Ross Taylor predicts India as favourites for the title on home turf osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ross Taylor predicts India as favourites for the title on home turf

    Recent Stories

    Cyclone Tej intensifies: Yemen-Oman coasts brace for extremely severe cyclonic storm AJR

    Cyclone Tej intensifies: Yemen-Oman coasts brace for extremely severe cyclonic storm

    cricket India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer asking for 'best fielder' medal after stunning catch goes viral (WATCH) osf

    India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer asking for 'best fielder' medal after stunning catch goes viral (WATCH)

    Durga Puja 2023: Jaya Bachchan to Kajol, celebrities visit Mumbai pandal in style RKK

    Durga Puja 2023: Jaya Bachchan to Kajol, celebrities visit Mumbai pandal in style

    cricket Rohit Sharma discloses India's Playing XI against New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav replaces Hardik Pandya osf

    Rohit Sharma discloses India's Playing XI against New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav replaces Hardik Pandya

    Sushmita Sen's 'Dhunuchi dance' at Durga Puja pandal with daughter Renee goes viral vma

    Sushmita Sen's 'Dhunuchi dance' at Durga Puja pandal with daughter Renee goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon