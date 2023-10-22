India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer asking for 'best fielder' medal after stunning catch goes viral (WATCH)

In a high-stakes encounter between unbeaten teams, India and New Zealand, Shreyas Iyer showcased his extraordinary fielding skills with a remarkable diving catch that led to the dismissal of the formidable Devon Conway.

In the highly anticipated clash between the undefeated teams, India and New Zealand, at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium, Mohammed Siraj provided India with an early breakthrough by dismissing the formidable Devon Conway. The left-handed Kiwi opener, known for his remarkable 152* against England, fell victim to Siraj's delivery directed towards the leg side. However, it was Shreyas Iyer who stole the spotlight with a remarkable diving catch to his right, securing India's first wicket.

The catch prompted an exuberant celebration from Iyer and his teammates. Upon rising from the ground, having successfully completed the catch, Shreyas Iyer directed his attention towards the dressing room and made a gesture signifying a potential award to fielding coach T Dilip. Dilip had initiated a tradition of honoring the best Indian fielder in each game with a medal. In the previous match against Bangladesh, it was Ravindra Jadeja who received the coveted recognition, performing the same celebratory gesture.

