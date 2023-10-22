Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer asking for 'best fielder' medal after stunning catch goes viral (WATCH)

    In a high-stakes encounter between unbeaten teams, India and New Zealand, Shreyas Iyer showcased his extraordinary fielding skills with a remarkable diving catch that led to the dismissal of the formidable Devon Conway.

    cricket India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer asking for 'best fielder' medal after stunning catch goes viral (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 3:07 PM IST

    In the highly anticipated clash between the undefeated teams, India and New Zealand, at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium, Mohammed Siraj provided India with an early breakthrough by dismissing the formidable Devon Conway. The left-handed Kiwi opener, known for his remarkable 152* against England, fell victim to Siraj's delivery directed towards the leg side. However, it was Shreyas Iyer who stole the spotlight with a remarkable diving catch to his right, securing India's first wicket.

    The catch prompted an exuberant celebration from Iyer and his teammates. Upon rising from the ground, having successfully completed the catch, Shreyas Iyer directed his attention towards the dressing room and made a gesture signifying a potential award to fielding coach T Dilip. Dilip had initiated a tradition of honoring the best Indian fielder in each game with a medal. In the previous match against Bangladesh, it was Ravindra Jadeja who received the coveted recognition, performing the same celebratory gesture.

    Here are some of the Twitter reactions: 

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand: 'Unbelievable' - Ravindra Jadeja's rare drop catch shocks internet (WATCH) snt

    India vs New Zealand: 'Unbelievable' - Ravindra Jadeja's rare drop catch shocks internet (WATCH)

    cricket Rohit Sharma discloses India's Playing XI against New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav replaces Hardik Pandya osf

    Rohit Sharma discloses India's Playing XI against New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav replaces Hardik Pandya

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Waqar Younis' lighthearted 'Half Aussie' remark sparks buzz after Australia-Pakistan clash osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Waqar Younis' lighthearted 'Half Aussie' remark sparks buzz after Australia-Pakistan clash

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler admits tough road ahead for England after record loss to South Africa osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler admits tough road ahead for England after record loss to South Africa

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Ross Taylor predicts India as favourites for the title on home turf osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ross Taylor predicts India as favourites for the title on home turf

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand: 'Unbelievable' - Ravindra Jadeja's rare drop catch shocks internet (WATCH) snt

    India vs New Zealand: 'Unbelievable' - Ravindra Jadeja's rare drop catch shocks internet (WATCH)

    Durga Puja 2023: Jaya Bachchan to Kajol, celebrities visit Mumbai pandal in style RKK

    Durga Puja 2023: Jaya Bachchan to Kajol, celebrities visit Mumbai pandal in style

    cricket Rohit Sharma discloses India's Playing XI against New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav replaces Hardik Pandya osf

    Rohit Sharma discloses India's Playing XI against New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav replaces Hardik Pandya

    Sushmita Sen's 'Dhunuchi dance' at Durga Puja pandal with daughter Renee goes viral vma

    Sushmita Sen's 'Dhunuchi dance' at Durga Puja pandal with daughter Renee goes viral

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Waqar Younis' lighthearted 'Half Aussie' remark sparks buzz after Australia-Pakistan clash osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Waqar Younis' lighthearted 'Half Aussie' remark sparks buzz after Australia-Pakistan clash

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon