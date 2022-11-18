IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: India aims to make fresh start after ICC T20 World Cup debacle

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India will take on New Zealand in the opening T20I in Wellington on Friday. The former would be desperate to make a fresh start following its rout in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Having not learned from its mistakes, Team India will aim to shed its archaic playing style for good with the help of a "young and fearless" bunch in the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand, beginning at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday. After the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 debacle in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year, India did adopt an aggressive batting approach. Still, by the time the next edition knocked, the top-order was found wanting and failed to take the attack to the opposition. India found itself running in circles as the wait for its first ICC trophy in nine years got longer.

With the next Twenty20 (T20) global event two years away, India has enough time to identify and groom the players for an attack-at-all-costs approach displayed by eventual T20WC 2022 champion England. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who could lead the team in the subsequent T20 showpiece, will be captaining the side in regular skipper Rohit Sharma's absence.

Stand-in head coach VVS Laxman has indicated that the management will be keen to add only T20 specialists to meet the requirement of the modern game. Though the focus has shifted to One-Day Internationals (ODIs) ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023, India wants to make the most of the T20 games and the nine more they play before the 50-over mega event.

Though Virat Kohli was in sublime touch Down Under, the lack of "intent" from Rohit and KL Rahul in the powerplay was criticised heavily. There is a strong possibility that all three will not play the shortest format until the 2024 edition. Therefore, India needs to plan for the future.

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill will be the likely openers for the first game. Still, the management can also give wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant another opportunity at the top of the order. India is fielding a second-string team in New Zealand, but the squad members still have decent international experience. The highly rated Gill, who rose to prominence with his exploits in the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand four years ago, will be hoping to make his T20 debut.

Kishan has already been tried at the top regularly over the past 12 months, and the series presents an excellent opportunity to make a strong case for the team's preferred opener. Wicketkeeper-opener Sanju Samson has been handed another chance, and he would be desperate to make it count. The series also marks the return of all-rounder Washington Sundar after his injury issues, and he would be expected to deliver with bat and ball.

One primary reason for India's T20 troubles has been its inability to take wickets in the middle overs through finger spinners. The New Zealand games could reunite the wrist spin duo of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, whose exclusion from the T20WC XI baffled many. India also needs an express pace bowler alongside Jasprit Bumrah, and on that front, Umran Malik is its best bet. He did not have the best of times on his maiden tour of Ireland and England and will be eyeing more accuracy without compromising on raw pace.

As they did in Australia, seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh are expected to share the new ball. Pacer Harshal Patel, who warmed the bench in the T20WC, and fellow speedster Mohammad Siraj, could also get a game throughout the series. On the other hand, New Zealand will field a near full-strength side under opener Kane Willamson's leadership. Like India, it too would be smarting from another loss in a T20WC knockout game and look to bounce back strongly.

The Blackcaps will also be trying out fast bowlers in the absence of top pacer Trent Boult, who is unlikely to play all games after opting out of a central contract. Senior opener Martin Guptill, too, has missed out, with wicketkeeper-opener Finn Allen joining fellow keeper Devon Conway at the top. Williamson's strike rate was also questioned during the ICC event, and he would be aiming to get back to his free-flowing best.

Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

Match details

Date and day: November 18, 2022 (Friday)

Venue: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Time: 12.00 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): DD Sports

Where to watch (Online): Amazon Prime Video

