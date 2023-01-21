Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and co dominate across departments to seal series; Twitter glad

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India came dominated across departments against New Zealand in the second Raipur ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, leaving Twitter gladdened.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Raipur/2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and co dominate across departments to seal series; Twitter glad-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 21, 2023, 6:44 PM IST

    Team India was at the top of its game. It came up with a booming performance, clicking and dominating across departments in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday. The hosts won the match by eight wickets and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series, rendering the final ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday as a 'Dead Rubber'. While it was a consolidated bowling performance by the Indians, skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma inflicted the maximum damage with the bar, whereas the result did please the Twitteratis.

    Winning the toss, Rohit surprisingly took some time to come up with his decision before opting to chase and went ahead with the same playing XI from Hyderabad. It turned out to be the right call, as it was a horrendous start by the New Zealand batters, losing half of the side for just 15 runs by the 11th over.

    ALSO READ: Will MS Dhoni play in SA20? Graeme Smith opens up on franchises using IPL logo

    Although Glenn Phillips (36) and Michael Bracewell (22) tried to provide some fightback, the latter departed to seamer Mohammed Shami on the 19th after adding 41 to the total. It was followed by a 47-run stand between Phillips and Mitchell Santner (27) before, at 103, the latter was uprooted by pacer Hardik Pandya, with the Kiwis getting bundled out for 108 by the 35th.

    Shami was the most successful bowler for the Men in Blue, with three scalps, while pacer Mohammed Siraj was very economical. In reply, the Indians began on a top note, with openers Rohit (51) and Shubman Gill (40*) putting on a 72-run partnership. During this stand, Rohit slammed his 47th ODI half-century before being trapped leg-before by pacer Henry Shipley in the 15th.

    ALSO READ: IND VS NZ, 2ND ODI - ROHIT'S LONG WAIT FOR TOSS DECISION HAS FANS LAUGHING AS RAIPUR MAKES INTERNATIONAL DEBUT

    While Virat Kohli (11) departed next to orthodox spinner Mitchell Santner after 26 runs in the 19th, Gill and Ishan Kishan (8*) got the job done, with the former hitting the winning four to seal an eight-wicket victory and the series. Besides Shipley and Santner, pacer Lockie Ferguson was economical for the Kiwis.
    Brief scores: NZ 108 in 34.3 overs (Phillips- 36; Shami- 3/18) lost to IND 111/2 in 20.1 overs (Rohit- 51; Santner- 1/28) by eight wickets.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2023, 6:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will MS Dhoni play in South Africa SA20? Graeme Smith opens up on franchises using IPL Indian Premier League logo-ayh

    Will MS Dhoni play in SA20? Graeme Smith opens up on franchises using IPL logo

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma long wait for toss decision has fans laughing as Raipur makes international debut-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Rohit's long wait for toss decision has fans laughing as Raipur makes international debut

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Raipur/2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Cricket bat industry in Kashmir stares into oblivion amid growing willow cleft shortage-ayh

    Cricket bat industry in Kashmir stares into oblivion amid growing willow cleft shortage

    MCC makes another modification to law governing non-striker run-out post Adam Zampa BBL incident-ayh

    MCC makes another modification to law governing non-striker's run-out post Adam Zampa BBL incident

    Recent Stories

    Buzz Aldrin gets married on 93rd birthday check out his post Twitterati cant keep calm gcw

    Buzz Aldrin gets married on 93rd birthday, check out his post; Twitterati can't keep calm

    Sushmita Sen has bought a new Mercedes; check it out vma

    Sushmita Sen has bought a new Mercedes; check it out

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Did not know if I was going to prevail - Novak Djokovic after battling past Grigor Dimitrov-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: 'Did not know if I was going to prevail' - Djokovic after battling past Dimitrov

    Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh walks out of jail 2nd parole in 3 months gcw

    Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh walks out of jail; 2nd parole in 3 months

    Shah Rukh Khan's comic comeback to fans; says, 'Pathaan kick karne aaya hai, kiss nahi' vma

    Shah Rukh Khan's comic comeback to fans; says, 'Pathaan kick karne aaya hai, kiss nahi'

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon