IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and co dominate across departments to seal series; Twitter glad

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India came dominated across departments against New Zealand in the second Raipur ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, leaving Twitter gladdened.

Team India was at the top of its game. It came up with a booming performance, clicking and dominating across departments in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday. The hosts won the match by eight wickets and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series, rendering the final ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday as a 'Dead Rubber'. While it was a consolidated bowling performance by the Indians, skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma inflicted the maximum damage with the bar, whereas the result did please the Twitteratis.

Winning the toss, Rohit surprisingly took some time to come up with his decision before opting to chase and went ahead with the same playing XI from Hyderabad. It turned out to be the right call, as it was a horrendous start by the New Zealand batters, losing half of the side for just 15 runs by the 11th over.

Although Glenn Phillips (36) and Michael Bracewell (22) tried to provide some fightback, the latter departed to seamer Mohammed Shami on the 19th after adding 41 to the total. It was followed by a 47-run stand between Phillips and Mitchell Santner (27) before, at 103, the latter was uprooted by pacer Hardik Pandya, with the Kiwis getting bundled out for 108 by the 35th.

Shami was the most successful bowler for the Men in Blue, with three scalps, while pacer Mohammed Siraj was very economical. In reply, the Indians began on a top note, with openers Rohit (51) and Shubman Gill (40*) putting on a 72-run partnership. During this stand, Rohit slammed his 47th ODI half-century before being trapped leg-before by pacer Henry Shipley in the 15th.

While Virat Kohli (11) departed next to orthodox spinner Mitchell Santner after 26 runs in the 19th, Gill and Ishan Kishan (8*) got the job done, with the former hitting the winning four to seal an eight-wicket victory and the series. Besides Shipley and Santner, pacer Lockie Ferguson was economical for the Kiwis.

Brief scores: NZ 108 in 34.3 overs (Phillips- 36; Shami- 3/18) lost to IND 111/2 in 20.1 overs (Rohit- 51; Santner- 1/28) by eight wickets.