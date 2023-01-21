Will MS Dhoni play in SA20? Graeme Smith opens up on franchises using IPL logo

The SA20 is up and running, with all the teams owned by IPL franchises. Meanwhile, Graeme Smith has opened up on the topic and revealed his wish for MS Dhoni to play in the event.

Former South African skipper Graeme Smith has admitted that he would adore having the talismanic former Indian skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the SA20 league once he is done featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also revealed that he would reach out to the ICC World Cup-winning captain at the slightest of opportunities. Smith, considered Proteas' most successful skipper, is the SA20 commissioner, conducting its maiden season, where the IPL franchisees have owned all six sides. The 41-year-old Dhoni only plays in the IPL, leading former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), having retired from international cricket in 2020.

As he continues to play in the IPL, per the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) policy, Dhoni is not eligible to play in overseas Twenty20 (T20) tournaments. No Indian is currently participating in SA20's opening edition. "It will be amazing to have a guy like MS here. We respect the BCCI's decision. We have created a good working relationship with them, and we talk to them regularly, learn and bounce ideas off. They are hugely experienced in organising these big events," Smith told reporters, reports PTI.

"From our perspective, we looked at one or two opportunities [of having retired Indians]. We wanted to build a vibrant young, and up-and-coming competitive cricketing league. Someone like MS would add a lot of value to our league. I would reach out to him if there were an opportunity," added Smith.

With franchises using IPL-like jerseys and logos in SA20, the competition looks like an attachment of the world's grandest T20 domestic event. BCCI has expressed concerns over how the sides promote themselves in South Africa, but Smith has affirmed that no objection has been issued from the Indian board.

"We have a close relationship with the BCCI, and nothing of that sort has been raised," Smith swore. When questioned about the reaction from all stakeholders of SA20, Smith commented: "The league has been blessed with some outstanding individual performances from South Africans as well the international names. Then, at the stadiums, getting this type of energy from our fans capturing the imagination after a negative period in the game has been incredible."