IND vs ENG 2022-23: Legal run-out still leaves opinions divided; Ashwin upset for fans trending him

The Lord's ODI between India and England saw controversy on a familiar topic, involving a run-out for a batter backing up. Despite a fair dismissal, opinions remain divided, while R Ashwin is unhappy with fans trending him.

According to the ICC manual, Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma inflicting a run-out on Charlie Dean in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Saturday was perfectly legal. However, it still has opinions divided, with some backing it, whereas Englishmen like Stuart Broad and James Anderson expressed their annoyance. The Indian women's team defeated England at Lord's, sweeping the three-game series, which was a fitting farewell to its legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami. However, off-spinner Deepti running out Charlie after the batter had backed up to bag the hosts' final wicket caused a fuss.

Dean happened to have baked up when Deepti stopped in the middle of her bowling action and knocked off the bails at the non-striker's end, dismissing the former for 47 runs as the Three Lions fell short of their target by 17 runs. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC/Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) game laws, the dismissal was lawful.

"I find the debate of the Mankad [running out for backing up] interesting. So many views from either side. I wouldn't like to win a match like that, also, pleased for others to feel differently," Broad tweeted. Broad's longtime teammate and leading English Test wicket-taker among pacers, Anderson, said, "Will never understand why players feel the need to do this. Is she stealing ground?"

Another Englishman, Sam Billings, wrote on Twitter, "There's surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable? Just not cricket." However, a considerable few also came to support the dismissal, with legendary former India opener Virender Sehwag calling some English cricketers "poor losers".

"Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers," Sehwag said in his tweet. In another tweet, he complimented the Indian side for its appropriate goodbye to veteran seamer Jhulan. "Fantastic win for the Indian Girls. A fitting tribute to Jhulan Goswami with a series win. Well done, @BCCIWomen," he wrote.

Leading Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also backed the Indian team. At the same time, he has often opposed these kinds of run-outs being termed 'Mankading' [named after former India player Vinoo Mankad]. "Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero @Deepti_Sharma06," he tweeted.

"Congratulations to one of India's finest cricketers, @JhulanG10. Well done on a wonderful career, and of course, needless to say, that you inspired so many girls to take up the sport. Good luck to you as you move towards a new chapter in life," Ashwin registered in another tweet.

Invited to bat, India was dismissed for a measly 169. At that point, it looked like the tourists may have fallen short on runs. However, the Indians won as Dean (47) was adjudged run out for backing up. Dean nearly pulled off a spectacular success for the hosts after they were left reeling at 65/7 and then 103/8. She was out of her ground, and Deepti held the ball to dislodge the bails, leaving the English dumbfound.

While the dismissal has always been legal, the ICC recently modified the playing conditions and moved these kinds of dismissals from 'unfair play' to 'run out'. As per the MCC Law 41.16.1: "If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out."

"In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler's hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered," the law further states.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur backed Deepti and said, "To be honest, I thought you would ask about all the ten wickets, which was not easy to take as well. It's part of the game. I don't think we have done something new. It shows your awareness of what batters are doing."

"I will back my players. She hasn't done something outside the rules. After the first game we discussed, we wanted to do well. We have that much potential. We want to continue this kind of cricket," added Harmanpreet during the post-match presentation.

(With inputs from PTI)