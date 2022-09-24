Jhulan Goswami retires: BCCI and Indian cricketers pay tribute to her legacy

Jhulan Goswami is playing her final international game on Saturday. For the same, the BCCI and Indian cricketers paid tribute to her and her unmatchable legacy. Check out the pictures and videos of it.

Legendary Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami is drawing curtains on her glorious international career. She is playing her final international match on Saturday, during the third One-Day International (ODI) against England at the historic Lord's in London. The visitors have already sealed the series 2-0. However, they would not be contained with it as they would give it all to win this tie, make a clean sweep, and give a fitting farewell to her and her rich legacy. Ahead of her final tie, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and other Indian cricketers paid tribute to her legacy and acknowledged her for her celebrated career.

In a video shared by the BCCI on its social media handles, she is seen warming up for her final game. At the same time, Indian men's skipper Rohit Sharma talks about her in his press conference from the ongoing home Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against Australia. Also, Indian women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana speak grateful words for her.

Before the match, Jhulan was seen interacting with her group, all emotional, while Harmanpreet, too, was seen getting emotional as the former consoled her. Jhulan received a crafted memento from BCCI. Also, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) acknowledged her legacy by presenting her with a signed England Test shirt in the presence of intern ECB CEO Clare Connor and head coach Lisa Keightley.

Also, Jhulan walked out alongside Harmanpreet for the toss during the retiring legend made the call. Later, she said, "Thanks to BCCI and Cricket Association of Bengal, my family coaches captains, thanks for this opportunity. It's a special moment. I started in 2002 against England and is ending in England. The most important thing is we are 2-0 up in the series."

"Each moment has a lot of emotions. We fought in the 2017 WC [ICC Women's World Cup]. Nobody initially thought we would get into the final. The way we played that tournament was something different. From there, women's cricket in India slowly and gradually picked up, and now, we have our path, and we can motivate young girls to play sports and have a career in cricket," added Jhulan.

"I have to [keep my emotions in check] because I can't come with emotion on the cricket field. My character is ruthless. You have to play hard cricket and give your best. Many teammates, like Harman and Smriti, have seen me with ups and downs. We've fought and stayed together through ups and downs," Jhulan continued.

"It's good that the emotions come out early and after we can come back fresh for the game. I'm happy to see how Harman and Smriti have carried this team. The way Harman's batting has been great. She's different. On her day, it isn't easy to get her out. Some days, it's difficult for me to get her. I'm glad about the way players like Yastika and Harleen are coming. Hope they come well in the future," concluded Jhulan.