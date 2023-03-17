IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

IND vs AUS 2022-23: After the 2-1 win in Tests, India takes on Australia in the opening Mumbai ODI on Friday. To draw first blood, here are the ultimate fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and more.

It was a competitive encounter between India and Australia in the just-concluded four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which ended in the former's favour, as it won 2-1. Meanwhile, the focus will shift to the 50-over format as the two sides lock horns in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, starting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. At the same time, here, we present the ultimate fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik.

AUS: Travis Head, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh/Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Warner, Kohli, Smith and Gill (c)

Warner and Gill would give the side an explosive start as the perfect openers here, followed by either Kohli and Smith, who have always been effective at number three, while one of them will also be an ideal fit at number four. Gill's consistent form makes him the leader of the side.

Wicketkeeper: Rahul

While Rahul's form has been highly erratic of late, he would be given a chance in this tie since he is mainly a white-ball player. Also, compared to Carey, Rahul can be considered a tide favourite, especially in home conditions.

All-rounders: Jadeja, Maxwell, Pandya and Green

While Jadeja and Pandya are must-haves here, given their ability to impact across departments, Maxwell tends to play big on Indian soil. At the same time, he can also be a fruitful addition as a spinner, whereas Green is known for his aggressive batting and can also spring in a surprise in the top order, especially as an opener. Pandya's reliability makes him Gill's deputy.

Bowlers: Zampa and Siraj

While Zampa will be a no-brainer here, given that he is a limited-overs spin specialist, especially on the turning Indian tracks, Siraj's gracious white-ball form makes him a top choice among pacers.

Match details

Date and day: March 17, 2023 (Friday)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 1.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: Chasing teams wins with a marginal dew factor and evening breeze coming into effect