India's tour to WI 2023: Sarfaraz Khan's below-par fitness level, off-field conduct affecting India call-up

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has a very impressive career average of 79.65 after 37 red ball games, so his delay in India call-up has surprised many.

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar was one of several to lament Sarfaraz Khan's exclusion from the Indian team for the West Indies tour, but BCCI sources asserted that his subpar "fitness level" and suspected "off-field conduct" were factors in the decision. In the previous three Ranji seasons, the Mumbai batter amassed 2566 runs. In the 2019–20 season, he scored 928 runs. In the 2022–23 season, he scored 982 runs. It was shocking that the 25-year-old, who has a very good lifetime average of 79.65 after 37 red ball matches, had to make room for someone like Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose career average is 42 or higher.

According to a report in PTI, quoting a BCCI official privy to selection developments, "The angry reactions are understandable but I can tell you with some degree of certainty that the reason behind Sarfaraz getting ignored time and again is not just cricketing one. There are multiple reasons for which he hasn't been considered."

"Are the selectors fools to not consider a player who has scored 900 plus runs in successive seasons? One of the reason is his fitness which isn't exactly of international standard. He has to work hard, maybe shed weight and comeback leaner and fitter as it's not just batting fitness that is sole criteria for selection," the source told PTI.

The report added that a source close to Sarfaraz Khan, however, said that he just achieved a YoYo test score of 16.5 while working at NCA. The BCCI official claims that the player's lack of selection is due to factors other than fitness.

"His conduct on and off the field hasn't exactly been top notch. Certain things said, certain gestures made and some incidents have been taken note of. A bit more disciplined approach would only do him a world of good. Hopefully, Sarfaraz along with his father and coach Naushad Khan will work on those aspects," the senior official told PTI.

According to reports, Sarfaraz's celebrations following his century against Delhi earlier this year during a Ranji match weren't well received.

The insider said, "That's a perception built by media. Do you think there could be any cricketing reason?" when asked about if IPL performance and perceived weakness against short ball has also contributed to his non-selection.

"When Mayank Agarwal broke into Indian Test team, he scored 1000 first class runs in one month. Did MSK Prasad's committee check his IPL credentials? Ditto for Hanuma Vihari, who came through domestic and A team ranks. If their IPL and white ball record wasn't checked then, why would SS Das's committee reinvent the wheel now? Simple. The reason is not a cricketing one," he told PTI.

Sarfaraz Khan will currently have a hard time joining the team for now. "Just think about it. Why was Sarfaraz not even among the reserves for the World Test Championship? Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jasiwal were the two reserves after Ruturaj pulled out due to his marriage," the source told PTI.

Ajinkya Rahane is currently at No. 5 in the pecking order, and Gaikwad is the backup middle-order batsman who can also be employed as a floater.

Gaikwad will therefore likely get a chance after Rahane fails. Suryakumar Yadav, who is playing Duleep Trophy for West Zone, cannot be completely ruled out either. And if Shreyas Iyer becomes fit, Sarfaraz's path to an international call-up may become much more difficult.