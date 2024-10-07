Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's T20 World Cup win: Skipper Rohit Sharma reveals Rishabh Pant's clever move in final to shift momentum

    Captain Rohit Sharma revealed a pivotal moment in India's T20 World Cup 2024 win against South Africa. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant cleverly used a knee injury timeout to disrupt South Africa's momentum, allowing India to regroup and strategize.

    India's T20 World Cup win: Skipper Rohit Sharma reveals Rishabh Pant's clever move in final to shift momentum dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

    As fans continue to rejoice India's recent triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa, captain Rohit Sharma has shared an intriguing detail about a pivotal moment that contributed to the win. During a guest appearance on a comedy show, Rohit highlighted the clever tactics employed by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, which played a crucial role in disrupting South Africa's momentum.

    Also read: Women's T20 World Cup: India keeps semis hopes alive with six-wicket win over Pakistan

    Rohit recounted a specific instance when South Africa needed 30 runs off 30 balls. Just before this crucial phase, there was a brief pause in the game. Pant, who was dealing with a knee injury, cleverly used this opportunity to slow down the pace of the match. "Pant had his knee taped, which helped to break the rhythm of the game. When the game is fast-paced, all a batter wants is for the ball to be bowled quickly, but we needed to disrupt that flow," Rohit explained.

    During this pause, Rohit was busy setting the field and strategizing with the bowlers when he noticed Pant suddenly fall to the ground, prompting the physiotherapist to attend to him. While Rohit acknowledged that Pant's actions might not have been the sole reason for their success, he emphasized the importance of this tactical delay.

    Following the break, Hardik Pandya took advantage of the situation by dismissing the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen, which shifted the momentum back in India's favour. Although David Miller posed a significant threat in the final overs, the pressure increasingly mounted on South Africa.

    Rohit elaborated on the team’s approach during this intense phase, stating, "That is what happened. Hardik dismissed Klaasen in that over, and from then onwards, pressure started to build on South Africa. Then all the boys gathered and started to sledge their batters, details of which I can't disclose here, but it was essential because we had to win at any cost. To win that, we were willing to take a few fines. That is why I told the boys to say whatever they felt like; we would handle the umpires and referees later." 

    Rohit's revelation on Team India's blend of strategy and team spirit is something to be talked about for every cricket fan.

    Also read: India triumphs over Bangladesh in first T20

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India Secures Dominant Victory Against Bangladesh in First T20 scr

    India triumphs over Bangladesh in first T20

    cricket Women's T20 World Cup: India keeps semis hopes alive with six-wicket win over Pakistan scr

    Women's T20 World Cup: India keeps semis hopes alive with six-wicket win over Pakistan

    cricket Women's T20 World Cup: India face Pakistan in a crucial match scr

    Women's T20 World Cup: India face Pakistan in a crucial match

    cricket India vs Bangladesh: First T20I Preview scr

    India vs Bangladesh: First T20I preview

    Mumbai Crowned Irani Cup Champions After 27-Year Wait

    Mumbai wins Irani Cup after 27 years

    Recent Stories

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan shaadi wont last will get separated astrologer predicted RBA

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's SHAADI ‘won’t last will get separated’, astrologer predicted

    5 Yoga poses to increase your child's height RTM

    5 Yoga poses to increase your child's height

    Karachi airport blast kills 2 Chinese nationals: BLA releases suicide bomber's photo, CCTV video surfaces WATCH snt

    Karachi airport blast kills 2 Chinese nationals: BLA releases suicide bomber's photo, CCTV video surfaces

    Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra spills on clash with Asim Riaz, says "All of this has no value..." RTM

    Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra spills on clash with Asim Riaz, says "All of this has no value..."

    Kerala Assembly session opens with heated clash between Speaker and LoP, opposition walks out amid protests dmn

    Kerala Assembly session opens with heated clash between Speaker and LoP, opposition walks out amid protests

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon