    India justified in getting 38 per cent of earnings, says ECB CEO on ICC's proposed revenue model - WATCH

    According to the new proposed distribution model, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) could earn 38.5 per cent of the USD 600 million earnings over the next four-year commercial cycle with the ECB (USD 41.33 million) and Cricket Australia (USD 37.53 million) being the next highest earners.

    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

    India make immense contribution in driving revenues and fuelling the growth of cricket globally and deserve to earn USD 230 million per year from 2024 to 2027 under ICC's proposed financial model, feels ECB chief executive officer Richard Gould.

    The PCB is likely to take home USD 34.51 million (5.75 per cent), while the rest will be shared by the remaining eight full members.

    In total, the 12 full members will get USD 532.84 million (88.81 per cent) with the remaining USD 67.16 million (11.19 per cent) going to the associate members out of the USD 600 million projected pool.

    The proposals, which are due to be ratified by the ICC, were criticised as it will only further increase the financial disparity in the game. However, Gould defended ICC's new allocation model.

    "When you see where that value is created, I think it's understandable," Gould said on the latest episode of The Final Word podcast.

    "There may be tweaks in the margins here or there, but the dominant position India is in is based on India's ability to drive revenues and drive the sport forward. One point four billion people, one sport, ten (IPL) teams, one international team."

    "What I'm also fascinated by is India's determination also to assist the world game. You look at the percentages and go 'Well, that's not fair it should be split equally'. But we've got to look at the size of the market. India play as many international fixtures as any other team in the world. And they do that because they know when they tour as an international team, they bring interest and revenue to that home side. I think it's important to see things in the round, in that regard," he added.

    Gould acknowleded the disparity, but he took a holistic view of the situation. "I get it (the financial inequality). But I also understand how important India is, because without them we wouldn't have the kind of revenues that are coming into the game," he said.

    "And I do think India make huge efforts to be responsible partners in this when I see the amount they travel around the world, taking India everywhere. I do think it is a balance. "I think there is collective decision-making, both in India and within the ICC, and I think there is a real determination and understanding we need (for) cricket to be expanding and we need it to be healthy around the world."

    "Boards need to pay touring sides"

    Gould feels instead of the host nation retaining all revenue, boards need to pay touring sides during bilateral series. He also felt countries like England must do more to ensure that Test cricket thrives. "When somebody tours England, we don't pay them a fee, we don't pay their players," Gould said.

    "The way that it's done in bilateral cricket at the moment is you retain your own home domestic revenues. And when you travel away, they received their domestic revenue. That's where the disparity of markets comes in. That's something we will want to and will need to look at in terms of encouraging people not just to play Test but make sure they can pay their players, and pay them well, so that they want to play Test cricket again," he said. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
