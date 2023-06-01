Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Team India's new jerseys unveiled ahead of WTC Final; fans go gaga over 'Real Madrid-like' Test shirt

    In a first-of-its-kind activation, Adidas India has officially unveiled the first look of the new Indian Cricket Team Jersey for ODI, T20I and Test formats.

    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 10:33 PM IST

    Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, global sportswear brand Adidas on Thursday unveiled the brand-new jerseys of Team India just days after becoming the team's official kit sponsor. Runners-up in the previous edition of the WTC, India will meet Pat Cummins' Australia in the summit clash at the Oval, starting June 7.

    Also read: 'Impossible is nothing' for Team India! Adidas named new kit sponsor

    Adidas India has officially unveiled the first look of the new Indian Cricket Team Jersey for One Day International (ODI), T20I, and Test formats in a first-of-its-kind activity. Adidas' big reveal, featuring three enormous jerseys floating over Mumbai's famed Wankhede Stadium, has now gone viral on social media.

    Fans of the Indian cricket team have given a massive thumbs up to all the three jerseys, with most going gaga over the Test shirt that reminds several people of the iconic Spanish football club Real Madrid. "Test jersey giving real madrid vibes," said one fan on Twitter, while another one added, "Adidas giving Real Madrid and India the same jersey just with different fonts and ingrained design. The white looks pristine."

    Also read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Hayden gets candid about India's ICC title drought; talks about Gill's future and more

    Here's a look at some of the reactions of fans over the new Team India jerseys:

    The international sportswear company will begin selling the jerseys online at www.adidas.co.in and in its retail locations around India from June 4.

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced Adidas as the men's team's new kit sponsor last month.

    “I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah had tweeted.

    Also read: WTC Final: Beware of India's Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara - Ricky Ponting's message to Australia

    The partnership between the BCCI and Adidas will drive the sport forward both on and off the pitch with the sports brand bringing its innovative designs and expertise to Indian cricket. adidas has a long history of equipping some of the best teams in the world with footwear and apparel, created to be the best for the athlete. The BCCI and Adidas will also bring their partnership to life by inspiring the next generation of young cricketers and growing the game for all.

