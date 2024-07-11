Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs ZIM: Shubman Gill lauds 'remarkable' team effort as India snatch 2-1 lead in T20I series vs Zimbabwe

    Shubman Gill, displaying his elegant form, scored a resilient 66 off 49 balls to propel India to 182 for four before their bowlers effectively limited Zimbabwe to 159 for six.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

    India's captain, Shubman Gill, praised the team's "remarkable" collective performance on a challenging pitch as they secured a 23-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third T20I, seizing a 2-1 advantage in the five-match series in Harare on Wednesday.

    Gill, displaying his elegant form, scored a resilient 66 off 49 balls to propel India to 182 for four before their bowlers effectively limited Zimbabwe to 159 for six.

    This win marked India's second consecutive triumph, marking a strong recovery from their initial loss in the series opener.

    "It was a crucial match for us and the way we started with batting and bowling, it was remarkable," Gill said during the post-match presentation.

    India staged a remarkable comeback in the second T20I, setting a formidable total of 234 for 2.

    When questioned about his feelings on the team falling short of 200 runs in the third T20, Gill remarked, "The wicket was a bit double paced, the odd ball was gripping and it was not easy to hit the length ball."

    "We just wanted to keep hitting the length with the ball as well. We know if there is something in the wicket, it will be there for the bowlers. Everyone has contributed, right from openers, to bowlers," he added.

    Washington Sundar, awarded the Player of the Match, expressed satisfaction with his execution, having achieved figures of three for 15 in his four overs.

    "Feels amazing, honestly. Every time I play for the country, it seems amazing. It was a better wicket. There was something more for the bowlers in the first two games. The way Zimbabwe batters played, did put pressure on us. They (Myers and Madande) did put a lot of pressure on us. We wanted to execute everything in our plans. We want to finish the series on Saturday," he said.

    Meanwhile, ruing the fielding lapses Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said, "I think it's the fielding again, we are proud of our fielding but the wheels came off today, we gave away 20 extra runs and we lost by 23 runs."

    "We still have problems at the top but I have utmost faith in them that they will come good some time. We have tried 15 different partners in the last year or so, club has revived, it's time that our players including myself take up the responsibility. You cannot fix a problem by creating another problem, we have picked 3 openers for a reason. The openers that have been picked up should be given a run," he added.

    India is scheduled to face Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I on Saturday.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
