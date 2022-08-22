Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan return; India opts to bat

    India is taking Zimbabwe in the final ODI in Harare on Monday. The visitors have opted to bat first, besides making a couple of changes in the XI, as Deepak Chahar returns, along with Avesh Khan.

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan return; India opts to bat against Zimbabwe-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    Harare, First Published Aug 22, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

    After proactive domination in the first couple of One-Day Internationals (ODIs), India and Zimbabwe meet in the third and final ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Monday. The Indians possess an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will be determined to register a clean sweep, while they also look like the firm favourites to do so. As for the Zimbabweans, they have nothing else to do besides experiment. Meanwhile, the visitors have won the toss and opted to bat as a means of experimentation, contradictory to chasing in the first two matches. Also, pacers Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan return to the XI.

    Indian skipper KL Rahul said during the toss, "We'll bat first. We want to challenge ourselves. I've been short of playing time, so I'm eager to get some runs and spend time in the middle. [Mohammed] Siraj has been perfect for the last couple of seasons. He's done well for his franchise and brought that form into the ODI game. He's excellent when there's a bit of momentum on the surface. A couple of changes - Siraj and Prasidh [Krishna] miss out."

    ALSO READ: IND VS ZIM 2022, 3RD ODI - HOTTEST FANTASY XI PICKS, PROBABLES, PREDICTION AND MORE

    On the other hand, Zimbabwean captain Regis Chakabva was happy to be bowling first and asserted that early wickets would be the key. "With the ball, we need to try and take early wickets today and then try to deliver with the bat. [We have] a couple of changes for us. Happy to be doing something different today [bowl first]," he noted.

    Playing XI
    IND:     Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan.
    ZIM: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi and Richard Ngarava.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
