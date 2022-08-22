IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

India and Zimbabwe will meet in the final ODI in Harare on Monday. The Indians look like favourites for a clean sweep. Here are the hottest fantasy XI picks, probables, predictions and more.

After one-sided encounters in the opening two One-Day Internationals (ODIs), India and Zimbabwe face off in the third and final ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Monday. The visitors have come up with splendid performances and have dominated the series, as expected, thus gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead. At the same time, they are undoubtedly the favourites to register a clean sweep here. Can the hosts pull off an upset? It will undoubtedly be interesting to see as we present the best fantasy XI picks, probables, predictions and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan/Mohammed Siraj.

ZIM: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tanaka Chivanga, Brad Evans and Victor Nyauchi.

ALSO READ: IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI - India determined and favourite to accomplish a perfect clean sweep

Fantasy XI

Batters: Dhawan (vc), Burl, Gill (c)

Dhawan and Gill will again fire as openers, as they have been throughout the series. Meanwhile, Burl will be effective in the middle order and can act as a finisher. While Dhawan's reliability makes him the deputy, Gill's efficacy makes him the skipper.

Wicketkeeper: Samson

Samson is the only lad performing in the department and has been in good touch as a finisher, which was evident in the last game.

ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022: HASAN ALI TO MIR HAMZA - 3 POTENTIAL REPLACEMENTS FOR INJURED SHAHEEN AFRIDI

All-rounders: Axar and Raza

Axar has constantly been impacting with his lethal leg-spins, while Raza has been doing great with the bat, whereas he can also trouble the batters with his off-spin.

Bowlers: Chahar, Jongwe, Krishna, Siraj and Evans

In an all-out pace attack, we have the five seamers, who have been troubling the batters, especially since the Harare track has got the swing nearly throughout the match.

ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022 TROPHY UNVEILED IN ABU DHABI

Match details

Date and day: August 22, 2022 (Monday)

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Time: 12.45 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Sony Ten 1 (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam) - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV

Prediction: India wins convincingly, thanks to its exquisite talents and momentum.