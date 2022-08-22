Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    India and Zimbabwe will meet in the final ODI in Harare on Monday. The Indians look like favourites for a clean sweep. Here are the hottest fantasy XI picks, probables, predictions and more.

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Harare, First Published Aug 22, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

    After one-sided encounters in the opening two One-Day Internationals (ODIs), India and Zimbabwe face off in the third and final ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Monday. The visitors have come up with splendid performances and have dominated the series, as expected, thus gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead. At the same time, they are undoubtedly the favourites to register a clean sweep here. Can the hosts pull off an upset? It will undoubtedly be interesting to see as we present the best fantasy XI picks, probables, predictions and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan/Mohammed Siraj.
    ZIM: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tanaka Chivanga, Brad Evans and Victor Nyauchi.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI - India determined and favourite to accomplish a perfect clean sweep

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Dhawan (vc), Burl, Gill (c)
    Dhawan and Gill will again fire as openers, as they have been throughout the series. Meanwhile, Burl will be effective in the middle order and can act as a finisher. While Dhawan's reliability makes him the deputy, Gill's efficacy makes him the skipper.

    Wicketkeeper: Samson
    Samson is the only lad performing in the department and has been in good touch as a finisher, which was evident in the last game.

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022: HASAN ALI TO MIR HAMZA - 3 POTENTIAL REPLACEMENTS FOR INJURED SHAHEEN AFRIDI

    All-rounders: Axar and Raza
    Axar has constantly been impacting with his lethal leg-spins, while Raza has been doing great with the bat, whereas he can also trouble the batters with his off-spin.

    Bowlers: Chahar, Jongwe, Krishna, Siraj and Evans
    In an all-out pace attack, we have the five seamers, who have been troubling the batters, especially since the Harare track has got the swing nearly throughout the match.

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022 TROPHY UNVEILED IN ABU DHABI

    Match details
    Date and day:     August 22, 2022 (Monday)
    Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
    Time: 12.45 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Sony Ten 1 (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam) - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV
    Prediction: India wins convincingly, thanks to its exquisite talents and momentum.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: India determined and favourite to accomplish a perfect clean sweep against Zimbabwe-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: India determined and favourite to accomplish a perfect clean sweep

    Asia Cup T20 2022 trophy unveiled in Abu Dhabi-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022 trophy unveiled in Abu Dhabi

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson ensure unassailable 2-0 lead for India against Zimbabwe; Twitter proud-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Thakur, Samson ensure unassailable 2-0 lead for India, Twitter proud

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Deepak Chahar believes he's picked up from where he left 6 months ago snt

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Deepak Chahar believes he's picked up from where he left 6 months ago

    Recent Stories

    No relief for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam custody extended until Sept 5 gcw

    No relief for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam, custody extended until Sept 5

    BJP wants me to break AAP join saffron party for CBI ED cases to end Manish Sisodia s big claim gcw

    BJP wants me to break AAP, join saffron party for CBI, ED cases to end: Manish Sisodia's big claim

    Priyanka Chopra shares pics with daughter Malti Marie; gives sneak peek of mommy time drb

    Priyanka Chopra shares pics with daughter Malti Marie; gives sneak peek of mommy time

    Allu Arjun in New York: Pushpa actor honoured at India Day Parade in New York City, meets Mayor Eric Adams RBA

    Allu Arjun in New York: Pushpa actor honoured at India Day Parade in New York City, meets Mayor Eric Adams

    Singapore set to decriminalise sex between men by repealing colonial era law gcw

    Singapore set to decriminalise sex between men by repealing colonial-era law

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon