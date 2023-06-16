IND vs WI 2023: Under fire Rohit Sharma to be rested for West Indies tour?

Rohit Sharma may be given rest for a portion of the upcoming West Indies tour due to recent performance and fatigue concerns.

There is a possibility that India captain Rohit Sharma, currently experiencing a lean patch, will be given rest during a portion of the West Indies tour, as per sources. The national selectors are expected to finalize the tour squad on June 27, a day prior to the commencement of the Duleep Trophy in Bangalore.

The tour commences with the first Test in Dominica on July 12, followed by the second Test in Trinidad.

Reportedly "Rohit appeared fatigued during the Premier League and the World Test Championship final in England. The selectors are considering giving him rest for either the Tests or the subsequent eight-match white-ball series, consisting of three ODIs and five T20Is, during the West Indies tour. They will discuss with Rohit before making a decision"

In the IPL 2023, Rohit managed to score only 332 runs in 16 matches at an average of 20.75, with two half-centuries. Furthermore, in the WTC final against Australia at the Oval, he was dismissed for 15 and 43.

If Rohit opts out of the Tests, there is a likelihood that Ajinkya Rahane, who displayed an impressive comeback in the WTC final by scoring 89 and 46, will assume the role of stand-in captain for the tour. Additionally, there is a significant chance that either one or both of the pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will be given rest for the Test matches.

There is pressure on Cheteshwar Pujara to retain his place in the side. However, if both Rohit and Virat Kohli are rested for the tour, Pujara might secure a lifeline.

