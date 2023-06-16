Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2023: Under fire Rohit Sharma to be rested for West Indies tour?

    Rohit Sharma may be given rest for a portion of the upcoming West Indies tour due to recent performance and fatigue concerns.

    IND vs WI 2023: Indian captain Rohit Sharma likely to be rested for part of West Indies Tour
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

    There is a possibility that India captain Rohit Sharma, currently experiencing a lean patch, will be given rest during a portion of the West Indies tour, as per sources. The national selectors are expected to finalize the tour squad on June 27, a day prior to the commencement of the Duleep Trophy in Bangalore.

    The tour commences with the first Test in Dominica on July 12, followed by the second Test in Trinidad.

    Reportedly "Rohit appeared fatigued during the Premier League and the World Test Championship final in England. The selectors are considering giving him rest for either the Tests or the subsequent eight-match white-ball series, consisting of three ODIs and five T20Is, during the West Indies tour. They will discuss with Rohit before making a decision" 

    Also Read: Arjun Tendulkar receives BCCI call-up for NCA Training Camp

    In the IPL 2023, Rohit managed to score only 332 runs in 16 matches at an average of 20.75, with two half-centuries. Furthermore, in the WTC final against Australia at the Oval, he was dismissed for 15 and 43.

    If Rohit opts out of the Tests, there is a likelihood that Ajinkya Rahane, who displayed an impressive comeback in the WTC final by scoring 89 and 46, will assume the role of stand-in captain for the tour. Additionally, there is a significant chance that either one or both of the pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will be given rest for the Test matches.

    There is pressure on Cheteshwar Pujara to retain his place in the side. However, if both Rohit and Virat Kohli are rested for the tour, Pujara might secure a lifeline.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to host 4 games for 1st time in 15 years; 9 matches to be played in SL

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arjun Tendulkar receives BCCI call-up for NCA Training Camp osf

    Arjun Tendulkar receives BCCI call-up for NCA Training Camp

    Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin breaks his silence over WTC Final omission; calls it a 'stumbling block' snt

    Ravichandran Ashwin breaks his silence over WTC Final omission; calls it a 'stumbling block'

    Now IPL team from Andhra Pradesh? CM Jagan seeks CSK and MI's guidance to groom squad snt

    Now, IPL team from Andhra Pradesh? CM Jagan seeks CSK and MI's guidance to groom squad

    After Byjus exit, BCCI invites tender for Team India's title sponsors; lists banned brands osf

    After Byjus exit, BCCI invites tender for Team India's title sponsors; lists banned brands

    Rishabh Pant's fast recovery leaves BCCI surprised; Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah eye Asia Cup return snt

    Rishabh Pant's fast recovery leaves BCCI surprised; Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah eye Asia Cup return

    Recent Stories

    BGMI redeem codes for June 16 Unlock your free rewards and boost your gaming power gcw

    BGMI redeem codes for June 16: Unlock your free rewards and boost your gaming power

    Bid to curb corruption: Kerala Revenue Department launches portal to address public's complaints anr

    Bid to curb corruption: Kerala Revenue Department launches portal to address public's complaints

    Adipurush A fan dresses up like Lord Hanuman to claim FREE ticket for movie (VIDEO) RBA

    Adipurush: A fan dresses up like Lord Hanuman to claim FREE ticket for movie (VIDEO)

    Genelia Deshmukh fitness mantra: Actress emphasises on not glamourising routines for fans MSW

    Genelia Deshmukh's fitness mantra: Actress emphasises on not glamourising routines for fans

    Five 'foreign' terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara; check details AJR

    Five 'foreign' terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon