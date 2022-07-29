IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Ravichandran Ashwin in playing XI; Windies opts to field

On Friday, India is taking on the Windies in the first T20I in Trinidad and Tobago. The hosts have opted to bowl first, while the visitors have Ravichandran Ashwin in their playing XI.

Following an impressive outing in the recently-concluded three-match One-day Internationals (ODI), in which India clean swept 3-0 against Windies, the two teams will meet again in a five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series. The opening game is being played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. The hosts have won the coin toss and have opted to field first, indicating that the pitch could have something for the bowlers in the early half while chasing is always preferred in the format. As for the visitors, they have included veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, along with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

After winning the toss, Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran communicated, "Going to bowl first. Maybe there's something on the pitch. Nice to know what you're chasing. We are looking forward to this series. We enjoy the format. We like to entertain. We have a spinner. Alzarri Joseph is making his debut. Shimron Hetmyer is back in the team."

As for Indian captain Rohit Sharma, he reported, "Ready to go. Good to have some time off. Pretty excited to get back and get things underway. The first international game is being played here. Good to see the fans coming in large numbers. The facility looks good. We will have to look at how the wicket plays. Few guys have left, and few have come back. Quite excited to get underway."

Playing XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh.

WI: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy and Keemo Paul.