Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur hopes to motivate teammates to get fit

    Ahead of India's ODI series against Sri Lanka, Harmanpreet Kaur seeks drastic improvement in fitness and fielding from her teammates. 

    IND vs SL 2022 ODI series Captain Harmanpreet Kaur hopes to motivate teammates to get fit snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pallekele, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 4:27 PM IST

    Harmanpreet Kaur, who begins her reign as a full-time skipper of the Indian women's team with the ODI series against Sri Lanka, is seeking drastic improvement in fitness and fielding from her teammates. 

    Kaur, already leading the Indian T20 side, was handed the ODI captaincy after veteran Mithali Raj retired from international cricket earlier this month. The three-match series beginning in Pallekele on Friday is her first assignment as ODI captain. 

    Also read: Mithali Raj retires: Anil Kumble to VVS Laxman - Indian cricketers hail her decorated career

    "I have set some goals for us. Fitness is very important for a player. Skills wise we have coaches but I want to set an example where the players can see me and get motivated to become fit," Kaur said on eve of the first ODI against Sri Lanka. 

    "Fitness and fielding are two things I want my team to improve. If these two aspects are covered then you are the best side," Harmanpreet, who is among the fitter players in the Indian team, said. 

    Having led India in T20s for a while, the 33-year-old said she is enjoying her captaincy stint and feels no additional pressure now that she has become a full-time skipper. 

    "When I'm leading, I feel I am more involved in the game. It always gives me a lot of confidence. Captaincy is something that comes naturally to me when I'm on the field. "After leading for a few years, things become easier. Right now, I don't feel the extra pressure, if I enjoy as captain the rest can also enjoy. I am enjoying more now as I feel I'm free to do want I want to do."

    "When you give players freedom, you can improve more. That is my motive, to give the players freedom so they can express themselves."

    Also read: Blessed to have spoken to Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant after being dropped: Jemimah

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2022, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sri Lanka vs Australia, Galle Test: Rain wreaks havoc on Day 2; grandstand collapses krn

    Sri Lanka vs Australia, Galle Test: Rain wreaks havoc on Day 2; grandstand collapses

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Want match-winning contributions from Kohli, says Dravid snt

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Want match-winning contributions from Kohli, says Dravid

    Virat Kohli toppled by Babar Azam as T20I number 1 for most number of days, Twitter reacts-ayh

    Virat Kohli toppled by Babar Azam as T20I's No.1 for most number of days, Twitter reacts

    India vs Ireland, IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I Dublin: Deepak Hooda ton ensures thrilling clean sweep for India; fans elated-ayh

    IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I: Deepak Hooda's ton ensures thrilling clean sweep for India; fans elated

    India vs Ireland, IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I Dublin: Ton-man Deepak Hooda 104 propels India to 225/7; netizens compliment-ayh

    IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I: 'Ton-man' Deepak Hooda's 104 propels India to 225/7; netizens compliment

    Recent Stories

    Snapchat Plus paid version launched From price to features know all details here gcw

    Snapchat Plus paid version launched; From price to features, know all details here

    Would take bullet for Putin Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone's shocking claim sparks outrage snt

    'Would take bullet for Putin': Former F1 boss Ecclestone's shocking claim sparks outrage

    OnePlus Nord 2T Nothing Phone 1 xiaomi 12 motorola g42 5 smartphones to launch in July gcw

    OnePlus Nord 2T, Nothing Phone (1) and more: 5 smartphones to launch in July

    football Its like coming home Happy Romelu Lukaku on return to Inter Milan krn

    'It's like coming home': 'Happy' Romelu Lukaku on return to Inter Milan

    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka - adt

    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon