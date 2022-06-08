Mithali Raj retires: Anil Kumble to VVS Laxman - Indian cricketers hail her decorated career

Mithali Raj has called it a day, as she has bid farewell to international cricket. Meanwhile, Indian cricketers celebrated her decorated career on social media by wishing her.

Former Indian women’s skipper Mithali Raj is dusted with her cricketing career as she announced her retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. Consequently, her 23-year-old magnificent career has ended. Besides leading India to greater heights in global cricket, she has also contributed significantly through her excellent performances. She holds many records and laurels in the sport, having etched her name in the history books and is also a first-ballot future Hall of Famer. As she called time on her career, the Indian cricket fraternity hailed her career, while Indian cricketers celebrated her decorated career on social media.

Legendary former Indian skipper and leg-spinner Anil Kumble noted, “Congratulations @M_Raj03 on a glorious career. You are a role model and an inspiration to many. Wishing you the very best in your second innings 👏👏”. On the other hand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished her, “Captain. Legend. Inspiration! 🔝 👏@M_Raj03 – your contribution towards the game remains one of its kind, and your impact is everlasting.🙌 🙌We wish you all the best for the journey ahead. 👍 👍”

Meanwhile, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated, “A wonderful career comes to an end! Thank you, @M_Raj03, for your immense contribution to Indian cricket. Your leadership on the field has brought much glory to the National women’s team. Congratulations for an illustrious innings on the field, and best wishes for your next innings!”

Also, legendary former Indian batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman penned, “To play for India 🇮🇳 is a dream a very few fulfill and to be able represent the nation for 23 years is just amazing. You have been a pillar to Women’s Cricket in India and have shaped the lives of many young girls. Many congratulations on a phenomenal career.”