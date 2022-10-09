IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed debuts, Keshav Maharaj captains as South Africa bats

South Africa is up against India in the second Ranchi ODI on Sunday. The visitors have won the toss and would be batting first, with Keshav Maharaj leading the side, while the hosts would have Shahbaz Ahmed as a debutant.

After a win in the opening One-Day International (ODI) in Lucknow on Thursday, South Africa is taking on India again in the second game at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday. Leading 1-0 in the three-match series, the visitors would be desperate to seal it, while the hosts would leave no stones unturned to square the series. In the meantime, the Proteas have won the coin toss and would be batting first, while the side is led by Keshav Maharaj, with regular skipper Temba Bavuma being unwell. As for the Men in Blue, they have a debutant in the form of all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed.

After winning the toss, Maharaj stated, "We will have a bat. Looks like a good wicket. [Tabriaz] Shamsi and Temba didn't wake up feeling too well this morning, so Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin are coming for them. Hopefully, we can try and utilize the conditions, assess it upfront and play it from there."

In comparison, Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan noted, "We would have bowled first. There will be dew in the second innings, and we will take advantage of that — two changes for us. Washington Sundar is coming in, and Shahbaz Ahmed is making his debut today. Ruturaj [Gaikwad] and Ravi Bishnoi are out."

Playing XI

IND: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan.

SA: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.