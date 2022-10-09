Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed debuts, Keshav Maharaj captains as South Africa bats

    South Africa is up against India in the second Ranchi ODI on Sunday. The visitors have won the toss and would be batting first, with Keshav Maharaj leading the side, while the hosts would have Shahbaz Ahmed as a debutant.

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed debuts, Keshav Maharaj captains as South Africa bats against India-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 1:24 PM IST

    After a win in the opening One-Day International (ODI) in Lucknow on Thursday, South Africa is taking on India again in the second game at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday. Leading 1-0 in the three-match series, the visitors would be desperate to seal it, while the hosts would leave no stones unturned to square the series. In the meantime, the Proteas have won the coin toss and would be batting first, while the side is led by Keshav Maharaj, with regular skipper Temba Bavuma being unwell. As for the Men in Blue, they have a debutant in the form of all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed.

    After winning the toss, Maharaj stated, "We will have a bat. Looks like a good wicket. [Tabriaz] Shamsi and Temba didn't wake up feeling too well this morning, so Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin are coming for them. Hopefully, we can try and utilize the conditions, assess it upfront and play it from there."

    ALSO READ: IND VS SA 2022, RANCHI ODI - INDIA EYE ALL-ROUND IMPROVEMENT IN MUST-WIN CLASH AGAINST THE PROTEAS

    In comparison, Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan noted, "We would have bowled first. There will be dew in the second innings, and we will take advantage of that — two changes for us. Washington Sundar is coming in, and Shahbaz Ahmed is making his debut today. Ruturaj [Gaikwad] and Ravi Bishnoi are out."

    Playing XI
    IND:     Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan.
    SA: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2022, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: First net session was amazing - Suryakumar Yadav in Australia-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'First net session was amazing' - Suryakumar Yadav in Australia

    IND vs SA 2022, Ranchi ODI: India eye all-round improvement in must-win clash against the Proteas snt

    IND vs SA 2022, Ranchi ODI: India eye all-round improvement in must-win clash against the Proteas

    Womens Asia Cup 2022, India vs Bangladesh: Smriti Mandhana proud of team's comeback after loss to Pakistan snt

    Women's Asia Cup 2022, India vs Bangladesh: Mandhana proud of team's comeback after loss to Pakistan

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: India Harmanpreet Kaur blames batting experiment for loss against Pakistan snt

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: India's Harmanpreet Kaur blames batting experiment for loss against Pakistan

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan clinches maiden T20I win over India since 2016; netizens shocked-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan clinches maiden T20I win over India since 2016; netizens shocked

    Recent Stories

    Mexico mass poisoning Over 50 school students mysteriously fall ill third incident in 2 weeks gcw

    Mexico mass poisoning: Over 50 school students mysteriously fall ill, third incident in 2 weeks

    Infosys told HR not to hire Indian origin candidates women with kids Ex VP tells US court gcw

    Infosys told HR not to hire Indian-origin candidates, women with kids... Ex-VP tells US court

    Monster Trailer Out: Post Pulimurugan's success, Mohanlal reunion with Vysakh RBA

    Monster Trailer Out: Post Pulimurugan's success, Mohanlal reunion with Vysakh

    Delicious dessert recipes you can binge on Sunday sur

    Delicious dessert recipes you can binge on Sunday

    Twitter urges users to share tweet or copy link instead of taking screenshot of tweet gcw

    Twitter urges users to share tweet or copy link instead of taking screenshot

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon