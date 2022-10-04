Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Rossouw's ton hands India a target of 228; Twitter compliments

    South Africa is up against India in the final Indore T20I on Tuesday. The visitors have handed the hosts a target of 228, thanks to Rilee Rossouw slamming his maiden T20I ton, as Twitter complimented him.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 9:06 PM IST

    South Africa put on a thumping batting display against India in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. They have handed a target of 221, thanks to Rilee Rossouw's fiery knock of an unbeaten 100. His innings came off 48 deliveries, which included seven fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 208.33. Earlier, he was also handed a lifeline when he was dropped on 24 by Mohammad Siraj off Ravichandran Ashwin in the ninth over. It happened to be Rossouw's maiden T20I ton, and the hosts will have to toil to secure its highest successful chase in the format to date.

    As a result of Rossouw's knock:

    • South Africa has posted its highest T20I total against India.
    • It has struck the most sixes (16) in a T20I against the side.
    • It is the only side to have multiple centurions in a T20I series that it has lost.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SA 2022-23, INDORE T20I: ARSHDEEP RESTED WITH BACK NIGGLE; ROHIT ASSERTS 'NOTHING SERIOUS'

    Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to field on a track that is flat and ideal for batting, along with smaller boundaries. The Proteas utilised it to the fullest, thanks to splendid knocks from wicketkeeper-opener Quinton de Kock (68) and Rossouw. The Indians dropped a couple of catches that added to their misery, while pacers Deepak Chahar and Umesh Yadav were the only wicket-takers for their bowling.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 9:06 PM IST
