IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Arshdeep rested with back niggle; Rohit asserts 'nothing serious'

India faces South Africa in the final Indore T20I on Tuesday. Arshdeep Singh has been rested after suffering a back niggle. However, Rohit Sharma has confirmed that it is nothing serious.

Team India is playing its final Twenty20 International (T20I) before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, starting October 16. On Tuesday, it's taking on South Africa in the third and final game at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, while it already possesses an unassailable 2-0 lead over SA. The hosts have won the toss and will be fielding first, whereas they have made three changes to the side. Pacer Arshdeep Singh has also rested after complaining of a back niggle. But, skipper Rohit Sharma has confirmed that it is a precautionary measure and nothing serious, affirming that his status for the global event remains 'available'.

After winning the toss, Rohit elaborated, "We're going to field first. It's a very high-scoring ground. I feel the pitch won't change a lot, so nice to know what target is in front of us. Three changes for us, [Virat] Kohli and KL [Rahul] are out, and Arshdeep misses out for some issues with his back. It is precautionary, nothing serious. We've got Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and [Mohammed] Siraj in. We want to keep challenging ourselves, improving and batting the same way."

On the other hand, Protea captain Temba Bavuma commented, "Wasn't too sure on what to do today, not too fussed about losing the toss. As a leader, these are the games you want to contribute. Hopefully, I can repay the team today. The series is out of our reach, but this is the last opportunity we have to achieve a few objectives ahead of the World Cup."

"One change today - Dwayne Pretorious comes in for Nortje to give an extra option with a change of pace. We need to win today. It is a chance for some of our batters to find some form and as a group to try and click together," concluded Bavuma.

Playing XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

SA: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.