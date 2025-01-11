IND vs ENG: Shami returns, Samson picked over Pant as BCCI announces India squad for England T20I series

The biggest news from the squad announcement is the return of pacer Mohammed Shami, who has not played an international match since the ODI World Cup 2023 Final due to an ankle injury.

IND vs ENG: Shami returns, Samson picked over Pant as BCCI announces India squad for England T20I series hrd
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 8:39 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 8:39 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee has picked the 16-member India squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against the touring England team, with the opening match scheduled to take place on January 22 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. 

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Men in Blue in the T20 leg of the white-ball series against Jos Buttler-led The Three Lions. The biggest news from the squad announcement is the return of pacer Mohammed Shami, who has not played an international match since the ODI World Cup 2023 Final due to an ankle injury. The veteran pacer played domestic cricket in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Bengal after returning to competitive cricket after a year hiatus in November last year. He played the pre-quarterfinal against the defending champions Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where Bengal lost by 72 runs. 

Shami was supposed to be added to India's squad for the final two Tests of the forgettable Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where they failed to retain the title after losing the series 1-3 to Australia. But, the swelling on his knees further delayed his return to the Indian team.

Another big development is that Sanju Samson has been picked as the first-choice wicketkeeper with Dhruv Jurel as the second-choice for the role, resulting in Rishabh Pant missing out on a place in the squad for the T20I series against England. In the last T20I series against South Africa, Samson scripted history by becoming the first Indian batter to score two consecutive centuries in the format at the international level. 

The young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who registered his maiden international century in the Boxing Day Test at MCG, too has been included in the squad. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been rested from the T20I series against England as selectors picked Abhishek Sharma for the opener’s role. Jaiswal is likely to return to action for the ODI series against England. Riyan Parag was not included as he is currently nursing an injury.  

Also read: IND vs ENG: No break for KL Rahul! Chief selector Agarkar asks India batter to be available for ODIs

Arshdeep Singh is expected to lead the pace attack alongside Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana. Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy have retained their spot in the T20Is. India have added two spin-bowling all-rounders in Axar Patel and Washington Sundar to the 16-member squad. 

India T20I squad: 

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy and Washington Sundar

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs ENG: No break for KL Rahul! Chief selector Agarkar asks India batter to be available for ODIs hrd

IND vs ENG: No break for KL Rahul! Chief selector Agarkar asks India batter to be available for ODIs

Amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree, Chahal asking girls phone number in old tweets goes viral hrd

Amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree, Chahal asking girls' phone number in old tweets goes viral

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa sports minister wants team to boycott match vs Afghanistan; here's why hrd

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa sports minister wants team to boycott match vs Afghanistan; here's why

Fast bowling has been my first love India pacer Varun Aaron announces retirement from cricket

'Fast bowling has been my first love': India pacer Varun Aaron announces retirement from cricket

Manish Pandey and Ashrita Shetty heading for divorce? Couple unfollowed each other on Instagram hrd

Manish Pandey and Ashrita Shetty heading for divorce? Couple unfollowing on Instagram sparks speculations

Recent Stories

Bride's mother calls off wedding after drunk groom, his friends create ruckus, asks guests to return (WATCH) shk

Bride's mother calls off wedding after drunk groom, his friends create ruckus, asks guests to return (WATCH)

Chhattisgarh: Two dead, 6 injured in centering frame crash at under-construction building in Raipur shk

Chhattisgarh: Two dead, 6 injured in centering frame crash at under-construction building in Raipur

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: HUGE discounts on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and more gcw

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025: HUGE discounts on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and more

UP constable bleeds to death after Chinese Manjha slashes throat while riding bike shk

UP constable bleeds to death after Chinese Manjha slashes throat while riding bike

Football Great to be back: David Moyes makes grand return to Everton after 12 years for 2nd stint hrd

'Great to be back': David Moyes makes grand return to Everton after 12 years for 2nd stint

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon