IND vs ENG: No break for KL Rahul! Chief selector Agarkar asks India batter to be available for ODIs

KL Rahul’s request for a break was initially approved by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, but later made a u-turn after rethinking and decided to order the Indian batter to be available for the three-match ODI series against England, which will start on February 6.

First Published Jan 11, 2025, 2:42 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 2:42 PM IST

Indian batter KL Rahul’s request for a break for the upcoming white-ball series against England has been reportedly rejected by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar. The whiteball series, including five T20Is and three T20Is, will start from January 22 with the first T20I at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. 

Though KL Rahul seems to be not in reckoning for the T20Is, the right-handed batter is one of the key players for the Men in Blue in ODIs. Former India vice-captain has reportedly asked for a break from the entire white-ball series against England after gruelling Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which was recently concluded with Australia reclaiming the title after 10 long years with 3-1 series win. 

Rahul’s request for a break was initially approved by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, but later made a u-turn after rethinking and decided to order the Indian batter to be available for the three-match ODI series against England, which will start on February 6. According to the reports, the selectors wanted Rahul to have some game time under his belt ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. 

Also read: Bumrah doubtful for Champions Trophy 2025? Pacer consults NZ surgeon for back injury, sparks speculations

“The selectors initially decided to rest Rahul, who plays in the middle order and is a wicketkeeper in the ODIs, from the entire white-ball series against England at home. However, they had a rethink and the BCCI has now asked him to play in the ODI series so that he gains some match practice ahead of the Champions Trophy in February.” a source close to the BCCI told TOI. 

The three-match ODI series against the touring England team led by Jos Buttler is crucial for India in their preparations for the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to take place on February 19. This will also give a chance for India to finalize their playing XI and combination for the 50-over tournament. 

The senior players, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and to name a few, are expected to be available for the ODI leg of the series against England. Jasprit Bumrah’s availability remains doubtful after sustaining a back injury in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and has recently consulted a New Zealand surgeon for his advice. 

KL Rahul’s availability for the ODI series against England is essential, given that he is one of the batting mainstays for the Men in Blue in the shorter-format of the game. Rahul has performed decently in the five-match Test series against Australia, amassing 276 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 30.67 in 10 innings.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the squads for T20Is and ODIs against England on Sunday, while the squad for the Champions Trophy is likely to be announced on January 19. 

Also read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj Ji to seek blessings, video goes viral (WATCH)

