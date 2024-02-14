Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: No point playing blame game, says Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed visa situation

    England cricketer Ben Stokes comments on the recent visa situation concerning Rehan Ahmed, emphasising the futility of playing the blame game. Stokes assures that the matter has been sorted out, bringing clarity to the situation.

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: No point playing blame game, says Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed visa situation osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

    In a recent statement, renowned English cricketer Ben Stokes weighed in on the visa situation surrounding Rehan Ahmed, stressing the impracticality of engaging in a blame game. Addressing the complexities that can arise in visa-related matters, Stokes highlighted that the focus should be on resolution rather than assigning fault. With a diplomatic tone, the cricket star assured that the issues surrounding Rehan Ahmed's visa have been successfully resolved.

    As the cricket community often grapples with administrative hurdles and logistical challenges, Stokes' acknowledgment of the resolution brings a sense of relief and clarity to the situation. Stay tuned for further developments in this story and more updates from the world of cricket, where off-field matters occasionally take center stage.

    England's probable XI for the 3rd Test in Rajkot: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Jonny Bairstow, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Ben Foakes (wk), 8 Rehan Ahmed, 9 Tom Hartley, 10 Mark Wood, 11 James Anderson

    Also Read: Pat Cummins' epic response to Indian fan's 'I love your wife' comment on Valentine's Day Insta post wins heart

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Pat Cummins' epic response to Indian fan's 'I love your wife' comment on Valentine's Day Insta post wins hearts osf

    Pat Cummins' epic response to Indian fan's 'I love your wife' comment on Valentine's Day Insta post wins heart

    2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh joins New York Strikers as captain and icon player for LCT season 2 snt

    2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh joins New York Strikers as captain and icon player for LCT season 2

    Cricket Yuzvendra Chahal's Valentine's Day surprise: A hilarious date with Jos Buttler leaves fans in splits (WATCH) osf

    Yuzvendra Chahal's Valentine's Day surprise: A hilarious date with Jos Buttler leaves fans in splits (WATCH)

    cricket Ishan Kishan's central contract status in question amid reports of limited game-time osf

    Ishan Kishan's central contract status in question amid reports of limited game-time

    cricket Ishan Kishan set for T20 comeback in the DY Patil tournament ahead of the IPL 2024 osf

    Ishan Kishan set for T20 comeback in the DY Patil tournament ahead of the IPL 2024

    Recent Stories

    Acharya won the overall championship in "Rangasourabha 2024

    Acharya won the overall championship in "Rangasourabha 2024

    Gmail update How Google is trying to tackle spam emails in your inbox gcw

    Gmail update: How Google is trying to tackle spam emails in your inbox

    Kerala: 18 pigs culled after African swine fever hits Alappuzha village rkn

    Kerala: 18 pigs culled after African swine fever hits Alappuzha village

    Nothing Phone 2a to launch on THIS date Will it be available in India gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a to launch on THIS date; Will it be available in India?

    cricket Pat Cummins' epic response to Indian fan's 'I love your wife' comment on Valentine's Day Insta post wins hearts osf

    Pat Cummins' epic response to Indian fan's 'I love your wife' comment on Valentine's Day Insta post wins heart

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon