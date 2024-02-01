IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Preview: India face uphill battle against England's 'Bazballers' in Vizag clash

The absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja and K L Rahul has further compounded India's challenges, prompting them to think innovatively to turn the tide against an English team that has redefined Test cricket with their aggressive approach.

With India feeling the pressure and lacking resources, they must adopt innovative strategies to confront England's bold 'Bazballers' in the upcoming second Test starting Friday. India, accustomed to dominance at home, face a rare challenge following a stunning defeat in Hyderabad. The absence of Ravindra Jadeja and K L Rahul due to injury further complicates their mission.

Three years prior, India faced a comparable scenario after losing the first Test to England in Chennai. However, they rallied to clinch the series victoriously.

However, the Joe Root-led team presented a distinct challenge back then, and this time around, India intends to mount a comeback against a squad that has reshaped the dynamics of Test cricket. They defied all odds to win the series opener despite facing a 190-run deficit on a turning pitch.

In the first Test, England's batsmen, spearheaded by Ollie Pope, employed unconventional techniques like sweeping and reverse sweeping, catching Rohit Sharma and his team off guard. They made even the most formidable spin trio in the world appear ordinary.

In this match, India won't have the luxury of fielding Ravindra Jadeja. However, R Ashwin, nearing the 500-wicket milestone in Tests, and Axar Patel will need to revise their strategies to counter their aggressive opponents, who are likely to persist with sweeping tactics regardless of the playing conditions.

In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, it is anticipated that left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will step in, prompting speculation about India's bowling lineup. There's a possibility of India fielding only one pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, and opting for another spinner, potentially off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar.

The uncapped left-arm spinner Sourabh Kumar has also been included in the squad.

India's spinners faced a stern test against England's Bazball, highlighting the challenges even for their batsmen on turning pitches. Left-arm spinner Tom Hartley made an unforgettable debut, turning the tables in favor of his team.

Rohit Sharma emerged as the standout batter in the second innings, displaying composure amid the turning ball, unlike the younger players, notably Shubman Gill, who struggled with their approach.

Gill, who excelled in the shorter formats in 2023, fell victim to his defensive mindset, contributing to his downfall.

With Virat Kohli poised to make his return in the third Test, significant pressure looms over players like Shubman Gill and even Shreyas Iyer to perform in Vizag.

Unlike their English counterparts, the Indian batters aren't as adept at playing the sweep shot. Nevertheless, they must find a way to match the visitors' high-risk approach.

Rajat Patidar, who was part of the squad in Hyderabad, is expected to replace K L Rahul.

Having amassed numerous runs in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz Khan has finally earned the selectors' approval and is eager for his India debut.

However, the management will carefully assess the conditions before making the final call on the playing XI.

On the other hand, England enters the second Test with a sense of opportunity to extend their lead in the series. Captaincy masterstrokes from Ben Stokes and a poised batting performance have boosted England's confidence.

However, England faces their own challenges, with experienced spinner Jack Leach sidelined due to injury. Young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir will make his debut, while the inclusion of veteran pacer James Anderson adds experience to the bowling attack.

As both teams gear up for the second Test, the pitch conditions at the ACA-VDCA stadium will play a crucial role. While England capitalized on a turning track in the first Test, India must tread carefully in deciding the nature of the surface to avoid backfiring.

The second Test promises to be a compelling battle between two cricketing giants, with India seeking redemption and England aiming to consolidate their dominance.

Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

England (Playing 11): Ben Stokes (Captain), Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.