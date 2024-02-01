Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: I'm relentlessly trying to learn from Virat Kohli's batting, says Rajat Patidar (WATCH)

    Expected to make his debut for India against England in the upcoming second Test in Vishakhapatnam on Friday, Rajat Patidar, a prolific middle-order batsman, emphasizes his commitment to continuous learning. He acknowledges Virat Kohli's influence in his journey, striving to enhance his skills by observing the iconic player. The absence of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja due to injuries presents a long-awaited opportunity for the 30-year-old cricketer, who boasts an impressive track record of scoring runs for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket.

    Also read: IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Indian batters focus on perfecting conventional and reverse sweeps ahead of Vizag clash

    "I always observe his (Kohli) batting from back of the nets, especially his footwork and body movement while batting. I try to learn and add these things into my batting," Patidar told BCCI.TV referring to the time spent with Kohli in their IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    Kohli has opted out of the first two Tests owing to personal reasons.

    "It is not easy but I am relentlessly after it," Patidar said about his pursuit of excellence.

    The right-handed batsman from Indore further disclosed that his experience of sharing the dressing room with chief coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma during the ongoing five-match series has been immensely beneficial for hi

    "I have played with many Indian players in the domestic circuit. I have been interacting with Rahul sir since the last two series.

    "I had not spoken a lot with Rohit bhai but I got to speak with him on this tour about batting. He shared his experiences in the nets, all this has increased my confidence," Patidar said.

    The late-blooming player expressed that he won't restrain his attacking style if he gets the chance to make his Test debut on Friday.

    "I have an aggressive batting style and I started playing shots since the beginning of my domestic career. It is in my habit and it's all about preparation. I have prepared myself that way, so it has become a habit now," he said

    "I study the pattern of opponent bowlers, their field placements. I observe how Rohit bhai makes his field placements. I try to add-on these learnings into my game," he explained.

    Also read: IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: James Anderson returns, Shoaib Bashir included in England's playing XI for Vizag clash

    Patidar's journey has been anything but smooth, marked by several injury setbacks. The batter underwent a successful surgery to address an Achilles heel injury, which sidelined him from the last IPL season.

    "It is always difficult for a player when he gets injured. That time, I told myself I cannot change the time I will need to recover from the injury. I accepted this fact and worked in the present moment with a lot of focus," Patidar said.

    "To make a comeback after injury, getting my first Test call-up has been the happiest moment for me. It was my dream to represent my country in Test cricket."

    India finds themselves trailing 0-1 in the five-match Test series against England, having lost the opening match by 28 runs in Hyderabad.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 3:27 PM IST
