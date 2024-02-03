IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Bumrah's brilliance puts India in command on Day 2 after Jaiswal's stellar double ton

On the second day of the second Test against England, Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul reinforced the advantage gained by Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century, firmly placing India in control of the match in Vishakhapatnam on Saturday.

Jasprit Bumrah showcased a remarkable display of reverse swing on a seemingly flat pitch following Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive maiden double century, which helped bowl out England for 253 in their first innings, putting India in a commanding position in the second Test held in Vishakhapatnam on Saturday.

India, having started day two at 336 for six, compiled a total of 396 all out in their first innings. Jaiswal's exceptional innings of 209 runs off 290 balls made him the third youngest double centurion from India, standing out in an otherwise challenging batting effort.

In reply, England's first innings concluded in 55.5 overs during the final session, conceding a significant 143-run lead to India.

India, requiring to bat five overs before the day's end, finished unscathed at 28 for no loss in their second innings.

England began their innings aggressively, led by Zak Crawley's brisk 76 off 78 deliveries. However, Jasprit Bumrah halted their momentum with a sensational display of reverse swing, securing his 10th five-wicket haul. He concluded with exceptional figures of six for 45 in 15.5 overs, marking his best performance in India.

Furthermore, Bumrah achieved another milestone, becoming the second fastest Asian fast bowler, after Pakistan's Waqar Younis, to reach 150 wickets. His victims included Joe Root (5), Ollie Pope (23), Jonny Bairstow (25), and England captain Ben Stokes (47), showcasing his brilliance on the field. Amidst his stellar performance, the 30-year-old also reached the landmark of 150 wickets.

In his debut appearance of the series, Kuldeep Yadav provided valuable support to Bumrah by claiming three wickets. R Ashwin remained wicketless, while the second pacer, Mukesh Kumar, struggled against the onslaught.

While India has seized the advantage, they must display strong batting performance on day three, considering no total is secure against the formidable England team, driven by the 'Bazball' philosophy. The pitch is showing signs of deterioration, with occasional deliveries keeping low or bouncing unusually.

Throughout the afternoon and evening sessions, witnessing Bumrah's mastery was truly captivating.

Each time a partnership seemed to be forming, Rohit Sharma entrusted Bumrah, and the latter delivered without fail.

His spell, which dismissed Root and Pope, injected crucial momentum for India, especially after Crawley aggressively targeted the home team's spinners, guiding England to 155 for four at tea.

Bumrah's mastery was evident as he confounded Root with a mixture of in-swing and out-swing deliveries, leading to the England captain's dismissal. Root, anticipating an inswinger to protect his pads, was deceived when Bumrah generated movement away from the fourth stump, resulting in an outside edge.

The delivery that dismissed Pope was particularly remarkable—a swift reversing yorker that left the England number three clueless. It was a 'banana in-dipper' that curved sharply from the fifth stump at a considerable pace, leaving England's initial Test hero unable to bring his bat down in time.

In the final session, Bumrah claimed the wickets of Bairstow, Stokes, Tom Hartley, and James Anderson. His delivery to Bairstow resembled that to Root, resulting in another catch for Shubman Gill at first slip.

Hartley (21) and Ben Stokes (47) formed a frustrating 47-run partnership for the eighth wicket, testing the patience of the Indian team until Bumrah broke through the defenses of the England skipper. Once again, Stokes found himself stunned by Bumrah's exceptional bowling, mirroring the previous game's scenario.

Kuldeep also contributed effectively, claiming the wicket of Ben Duckett (21 off 17) caught at silly point shortly after the lunch break.

In the early stages of the second session, Crawley exhibited sheer power to exert pressure on the opposition. He effortlessly slog-swept Kuldeep for a six to mark his fifty before treating R Ashwin with a similar approach later on.

On his birthday, Crawley took on Axar Patel as well. Despite starting with a boundary off the first ball, the opener mistimed an aerial shot, resulting in a brilliant catch by Shreyas Iyer, who ran backwards from backward point.

In the morning session, India added 60 runs to their total before being all out in 112 overs, just over 30 minutes before lunch. Similar to day one, India heavily relied on Jaiswal's remarkable innings (209 off 290) to amass the majority of the runs, with no other Indian batter even crossing the 40-run mark.

The celebrations were joyous for Jaiswal, a dedicated cricketer who spent his formative years sleeping in tents at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Hailing from a nondescript village in Uttar Pradesh, his journey to success is truly inspiring.

Apart from Jaiswal, the standout performer of the session was the 41-year-old James Anderson, who once again demonstrated his mastery in seam bowling on a seemingly flat surface.

During his relentless eight-over spell, Anderson managed to make the ball move both ways with a wobbled seam. Even for the well-set Jaiswal, Anderson's spell proved too challenging to handle.

The seasoned campaigner dismissed R Ashwin (20) with a delivery that straightened from the middle stump, catching the outside edge of the bat. Despite believing the ball had only grazed his right thigh, Ashwin opted for the DRS, only to find it wasted.

With partners dwindling, Jaiswal opted to take on Anderson, resulting in a catch at deep cover.

Youngster Shoaib Bashir shared the new ball with Anderson and bowled 10 overs in the session. The off-spinner claimed his third wicket of the innings by removing the number 11 batsman, Mukesh.