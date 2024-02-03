IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Bumrah delivers 'yorker of the year' to dismiss Pope; video goes viral (WATCH)

A viral video showcasing Jasprit Bumrah's stunning yorker that dismissed Ollie Pope during the second day of the second India vs England Test match in Vishakhapatnam has been making rounds on social media.

On day two of the second Test between India and England in Vishakhapatnam on Saturday, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah delivered a moment of joy for cricket enthusiasts as he dismissed Hyderabad Test centurion Ollie Pope with a sensational yorker.

A clip capturing the electrifying moment as Bumrah unleashes a thunderous delivery that rockets into Pope's toes, shattering the middle and leg stumps in a spectacular display of skill and precision soon went viral on social media. The sheer speed and accuracy of Bumrah's yorker leave spectators in awe, reaffirming his status as one of the game's premier fast bowlers.

For Ollie Pope (23 runs off 55 deliveries), the dismissal comes as a cruel twist of fate after he had diligently weathered the storm of spin bowling to stabilize his innings. With a solid foundation laid, Pope's hopes of anchoring England's batting line-up were dashed in an instant by Bumrah's masterful delivery. This is the fifth time the Indian pacer has dismissed Pope in Tests.

At tea on the second day of the second Test, England stood at 155 for four in response to India's first innings score of 396 all out. Jonny Bairstow, scoring 24, and Ben Stokes, with 5 runs, were at the crease during the break.

Zak Crawley's aggressive innings of 76 off 78 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes, provided England with a solid start. However, Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets for 27 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel took one each, putting England under pressure. With England trailing India by 241 runs, the match hangs in the balance.

Earlier today, Yashasvi Jaiswal notched his first double century as India concluded their first innings at 396 all out. His remarkable innings comprised 19 boundaries and seven sixes, showcasing his batting prowess. England's bowling attack saw James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, and Shoaib Bashir claiming three wickets each, contributing to India's total.