Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Will fight, won't give up': Old video of Jaiswal's undying spirit goes viral after double ton against England

    Yashasvi Jaiswal shouldered the weight of the Indian batting lineup with a remarkable double century as the hosts concluded their first innings at 396 on day two of the second Test against England in Vishakhapatnam on Saturday.

    Will fight, won't give up Old video of Jaiswal's undying spirit goes viral after double ton against England snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

    In the wake of Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable double century against England in the ongoing second Test at Vishakhapatnam, an old video capturing the essence of the sensational batter's unwavering determination amidst adversities resurfaced on social media platforms on Saturday. Jaiswal's journey from a humble upbringing in rural Uttar Pradesh to becoming a cricket sensation is a testament to his indomitable spirit and resilience.

    At the tender age of 10, Jaiswal embarked on a solitary journey of a thousand miles, leaving behind his home to pursue his cricketing dreams in Mumbai. Despite facing numerous challenges and hardships, including living in a tent on the Azad Maidan, his passion for cricket remained undeterred. From working in a dairy shop to finding refuge with a coach who recognized his talent, Jaiswal's journey exemplifies the grit and determination required to overcome obstacles.

    Also read: IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Jaiswal's 'one-man show' applauded; becomes 3rd youngest Indian to hit Test double ton

    With the guidance of his mentor, Jwala Singh, Jaiswal honed his skills and emerged as a formidable force in Mumbai's cricketing circles. His dedication and perseverance eventually led him to represent India at the U19 level and secure a place in the senior domestic circuit.

    In the viral video, Jaiswal tells former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, "When it rains in Mumbai, Azad Maidan gets flooded till the knees. Water floods the tent and during the summers it gets extremely hot. I used to vacate the place rain water used to get filled and find a drier patch. There was no electricity as well. But I used to enjoy that. I thought, 'Wow, not everyone is blessed to have such a life and I am extremely fortunate'. I just want to work hard. I wanted to satisfy myself and always felt that I will keep fighting and never give up... I will do it. This was the only thing that I thought about. I used to get motivated whenever I saw a match with players like Sachin Tendulkar."

    On Saturday, Jaiswal carried the load of Indian batting on his young shoulders with a remarkable double hundred as the hosts ended with 396 in their first innings on day two of the second Test against England in Vishakhapatnam.

    Starting from their overnight score of 336 for 6, India managed to add another 60 runs to their total before being dismissed in 112 overs, just over 30 minutes before the lunch break. Similar to the previous day, India heavily depended on Jaiswal, who scored 209 runs off 290 deliveries, to contribute the bulk of the runs.

    Following his impressive shot—a six and a four off Shoaib Bashir—Jaiswal secured the title of the third youngest Indian to achieve a double hundred, following Vinod Kambli and the esteemed Sunil Gavaskar. The jubilant celebrations marked a significant moment for the dedicated cricketer, who once resided in tents at Azad Maidan in Mumbai during his formative years, having migrated from a nondescript village in Uttar Pradesh.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Jaiswal's 'one-man show' applauded; becomes 3rd youngest Indian to hit Test double ton snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Jaiswal's 'one-man show' applauded; becomes 3rd youngest Indian to hit Test double ton

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Focus was on playing sessions and dispatching loose balls, says centurion Jaiswal snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Focus was on playing sessions and dispatching loose balls, says centurion Jaiswal

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's master-class guides India to 336/6 on Day 1 as other batters falter snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's master-class guides India to 336/6 on Day 1 as other batters falter

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal reaching 2nd Test century with a six wins hearts; WATCH viral video snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal reaching 2nd Test century with a six wins hearts; WATCH viral video

    I couldn't breathe Rishabh Pant's opens up on comparisons with Dhoni; reveals dynamics of their equation (WATCH) snt

    'I couldn't breathe': Pant's opens up on comparisons with Dhoni; reveals dynamics of their equation (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Ram lights a smoke for Sita...' Play lands Savitribai Phule Pune University in trouble; social media fumes (WATCH) AJR

    'Ram lights a smoke for Sita...' Play lands Pune University in trouble; social media fumes (W

    Is Poonam Panday alive? Know the TRUTH here ATG

    Is Poonam Panday alive? Know the TRUTH here

    LK Advani to be honoured with Bharat Ratna: All about the BJP stalwart & one of Indian politics' key architect AJR

    LK Advani to be honoured with Bharat Ratna: All about the BJP stalwart & one of Indian politics' key architect

    UK MP Bob Blackman slams biased BBC reporting on Ram Mandir in British Parliament (WATCH)

    UK MP Bob Blackman slams biased BBC reporting on Ram Mandir in British Parliament (WATCH)

    Pune metro records highest ridership in January 2024 rkn

    Pune metro records highest ridership in January 2024

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon