    IND vs ENG 2024: Will Ben Stokes play Test series against India? Coach Brendon McCullum gives key update

    England coach Brendon McCullum announced that Captain Ben Stokes, frequently compared to a "greyhound," is well-prepared for the upcoming five-match Test series against India set to commence on Thursday.

    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

    England coach Brendon McCullum declared on Monday that Captain Ben Stokes, often likened to a "greyhound," is fully prepared for the upcoming 5-match Test series against India starting on Thursday. Stokes, who is 32 years old, underwent surgery in November to address his persistent left-knee issue. "He (Stokes) looks like a greyhound. He's put the work in, everyone knows his work ethic is phenomenal," said McCullum.

    England reached India on Sunday and conducted their initial training session at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Monday. While Captain Ben Stokes participated in the squad's training camp in Abu Dhabi last week, he refrained from bowling. It is improbable that he will take up bowling duties during the Test series as well.

    "I've seen him running around and I think he's good to go. We'll obviously make that call as late as what we need to. But he's put all the work in, and we'll just have to wait and see," McCullum was quoted as saying by BBC.

    England arrived in India without batsman Harry Brook, who has returned to the UK for personal reasons. Dan Lawrence has been designated as his replacement, although there is a possibility of Brook rejoining the squad for this tour that extends until March.

    Spinner Shoaib Bashir, who is yet to make his international debut, was unable to join the team due to a visa delay and remains in Abu Dhabi.

    "The time that Bash (Bashir) had with the squad over in Abu Dhabi, where he fitted in seamlessly, will serve him greatly. We've also got a little bit of support out there for him so he's not on his own," McCullum said.

    "We're hoping the news will come through today that his visa has been approved, then we'll get him to sink his teeth into this series," he said.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 9:32 AM IST
