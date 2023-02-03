IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli gears up for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series with intense workout session (WATCH)

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India takes on Australia in four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy next week. Ahead of it, Virat Kohli has begun his preparations, starting with intense workout sessions. Watch it here.

Team India has a vital commitment ahead, as it will take on Australia in a four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home. The series would be essential for both sides, as both are contending for their spots in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship Final, set to be played at The Oval in London in June/July. While the hosts appear to be in the driver's seat ahead of the series, preparations are already underway for it, and so has former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Before taking the field in terms of preparations for the series, Kohli indulges himself in intense workout sessions at the gym, ensuring that he is physically in his best shape before hitting the field. In a video he shared on his social media handles, he is seen performing workouts ahead of Team India's training camp for the series. Check out the video below:

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS - Who is Mahesh Pithiya, 'Ashwin's duplicate' roped in by Australia ahead of Tests against India?

Kohli had some rest before the series, skipping the just-concluded Twenty20 International (T20I) series at home to New Zealand, which India won. However, he has been participating in every One-Day International (ODI) series of late as a part of his preparations for the 2023 ICC World Cup, to be held in India.

The B/G Trophy Test series will be held in Nagpur (February 9-13), New Delhi (February 17-21), Dharamsala (March 1-5) and Ahmedabad (March 9-13). Three ODIs would also follow it in Mumbai (March 17), March 19 (Visakhapatnam) and March 22 (Chennai).

ALSO READ: 'VIRAT KOHLI HAS TO TRY AND BE A LITTLE MORE AGGRESSIVE AGAINST SPIN' - IRFAN PATHAN

Squads:

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat and Suryakumar Yadav.

AUS: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb (wk), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson and David Warner.