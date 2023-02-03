Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli gears up for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series with intense workout session (WATCH)

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India takes on Australia in four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy next week. Ahead of it, Virat Kohli has begun his preparations, starting with intense workout sessions. Watch it here.

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Virat Kohli gears up for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series with intense workout session (WATCH)-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 5:04 PM IST

    Team India has a vital commitment ahead, as it will take on Australia in a four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home. The series would be essential for both sides, as both are contending for their spots in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship Final, set to be played at The Oval in London in June/July. While the hosts appear to be in the driver's seat ahead of the series, preparations are already underway for it, and so has former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

    Before taking the field in terms of preparations for the series, Kohli indulges himself in intense workout sessions at the gym, ensuring that he is physically in his best shape before hitting the field. In a video he shared on his social media handles, he is seen performing workouts ahead of Team India's training camp for the series. Check out the video below:

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS - Who is Mahesh Pithiya, 'Ashwin's duplicate' roped in by Australia ahead of Tests against India?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    Kohli had some rest before the series, skipping the just-concluded Twenty20 International (T20I) series at home to New Zealand, which India won. However, he has been participating in every One-Day International (ODI) series of late as a part of his preparations for the 2023 ICC World Cup, to be held in India.

    The B/G Trophy Test series will be held in Nagpur (February 9-13), New Delhi (February 17-21), Dharamsala (March 1-5) and Ahmedabad (March 9-13). Three ODIs would also follow it in Mumbai (March 17), March 19 (Visakhapatnam) and March 22 (Chennai).

    ALSO READ: 'VIRAT KOHLI HAS TO TRY AND BE A LITTLE MORE AGGRESSIVE AGAINST SPIN' - IRFAN PATHAN

    Squads:
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat and Suryakumar Yadav.
    AUS: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb (wk), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson and David Warner.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2023, 5:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Joginder Sharma, India ICC T20 World Cup 2007 hero, retires from professional cricket; Twitter hails him-ayh

    Joginder Sharma, India's ICC T20 World Cup 2007 hero, retires from professional cricket; Twitter hails him

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Who is Mahesh Pithiya, Ravichandran Ashwin duplicate roped in by Australia ahead of Tests against India?-ayh

    IND vs AUS: Who is Mahesh Pithiya, 'Ashwin's duplicate' roped in by Australia ahead of Tests against India?

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: If India produces fair Indian wickets; Australia would win - Ian Healy-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'If India produces fair Indian wickets; Australia would win' - Ian Healy

    Virat Kohli impressed with Shubman Gill's record-breaking innings against NZ; sends message to India's new 'sitara' snt

    Kohli impressed with Gill's record-breaking innings against NZ; sends message to India's new 'sitara'

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Fiery India bamboozles past New Zealand to win series 2-1, shubman gill, hardik pandya, supporters amused-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd T20I: Fiery India races past New Zealand to win series 2-1, supporters amused

    Recent Stories

    Apple releases Vishal Bhardwaj Fursat shot on iPhone 14 Pro watch short film gcw

    Apple releases Vishal Bhardwaj’s 'Fursat' shot on iPhone 14 Pro; WATCH

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets a court notice as wife Aaliya filed domestic violence case against him vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets a court notice as wife Aaliya filed domestic violence case against him

    Mia Khalifa SEXY and HOT photos: OnlyFans model flaunts her curvy body; fans spotted 'nip slip' in bikini RBA

    Mia Khalifa SEXY and HOT photos: OnlyFans model flaunts her curvy body; fans spotted 'nip slip' in bikini

    Psychiatrists in Australia to soon prescribe MDMA, psilocybin for mental health conditions AJR

    Psychiatrists in Australia to soon prescribe MDMA, psilocybin for mental health conditions

    Speeding car hits bike, drags it for over 4 km in Gurugram - gps

    Watch: Speeding car hits bike, drags it for over 4 km in Gurugram

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon