IND vs AUS 2022-23: Indians involve in 2 net sessions; Ravindra Jadeja sweats it out in spinners-only session

IND vs AUS 2022-23: The Indians have begun training sessions in Nagpur for the upcoming four Tests against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On Friday, there were two training sessions where Ravindra Jadeja sweated it.

Comeback man and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bowled a lengthy spell. Also, he batted for a considerable time, as the Indian Test team members had a couple of separate sessions at the Old Civil Lines ground in Nagpur Friday ahead of the four-Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, commencing February 9. Jadeja, who was out of action for close to five months after knee surgery, recently returned to competitive cricket with a seven-wicket haul versus Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy game. During the opening closed-door session, Jadeja bowled and batted for a considerable time, as he would like to add more leagues to his legs in what could be a physically-demanding Test series than most. ALSO WATCH: IND vs AUS - Virat Kohli gears up for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series with intense workout session

Since most of the players, barring Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaydev Unadkat, and Umesh Yadav, are coming from white-ball outings, the team think-tank, headed by Rahul Dravid, wants every player to get sufficient time during their five-day practice before the advent of the opening Test at the VCA Stadium in the city.

There was a two and half hour morning session, where a batch arrived for training, while the second group reached in the afternoon. With 16 members, along with four net bowlers from the fringe -- namely Rahul Chahar (Rajasthan), Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivas Sai Kishore (both TN) and Saurabh Kumar (UP), it is apprehended that India is readying to face quite some spin bowling from Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson and left-arm spinner Ashton Agar. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS - Who is Mahesh Pithiya, 'Ashwin's duplicate' roped in by Australia ahead of Tests against India?

