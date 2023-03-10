IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Khawaja-Green tons allow Australia to post 480; India off to composed start

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia came up with a concrete batting performance in the final Ahmedabad Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, posting 480, thanks to Usmna Khwaja and Cameron Green's tons, while India has begun promisingly too.

It has been a definite batting display from Australia in the fourth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On Day 2 (Friday), the visitors piled more pressure on the host bowlers, taking their first innings total to 480, thanks to twin great knocks from opener Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114).

Resuming the day at 255/4, the Australians batted comfortably in the opening session, finishing at 347/4 at the lunch break. As Green brought up his maiden Test hundred, he was the first wicket to fall for the day to veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin 31 runs later. Thereon, the Kangaroos lost some quick wickets and were 409/8, with Khawaja being the eighth wicket to fall to leg-spinner Axar Patel, who trapped him leg-before.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS, 4th Test - Twitter slams India's weird call to review Khawaja's lbw; says 'Worst DRS of the series'

Nathan Lyon (34) and Todd Murphy (41) interestingly added 70 more for the ninth wicket before the latter was trapped leg-before by Ashwin. At the same time, the off-spinner also got rid of Lyon, eventually bundling Australia for 480. For the Indians, it was Ashwin on fire again with a six-for, which happened to be his 32nd five-wicket haul in a Test innings.

As for the Indian innings, it was off to a composed start, with openers Rohit Sharma (17*) and Shubman Gill (18*) staying comfortably unbeaten for the remaining overs of the day, finishing at 36/0 and trailing by 444. The track has yet to behave erratically and is expected to be another belter on Day 3 (Saturday), but it could start turning later during the day.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test - Australians don black armbands to pay tribute to Pat Cummins' deceased mother

Considering the stats: