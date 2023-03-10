Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Khawaja-Green tons allow Australia to post 480; India off to composed start

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia came up with a concrete batting performance in the final Ahmedabad Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, posting 480, thanks to Usmna Khwaja and Cameron Green's tons, while India has begun promisingly too.

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Usman Khawaja-Cameron Green tons allow Australia to post 480; India off to composed start-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 5:32 PM IST

    It has been a definite batting display from Australia in the fourth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On Day 2 (Friday), the visitors piled more pressure on the host bowlers, taking their first innings total to 480, thanks to twin great knocks from opener Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114).

    Resuming the day at 255/4, the Australians batted comfortably in the opening session, finishing at 347/4 at the lunch break. As Green brought up his maiden Test hundred, he was the first wicket to fall for the day to veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin 31 runs later. Thereon, the Kangaroos lost some quick wickets and were 409/8, with Khawaja being the eighth wicket to fall to leg-spinner Axar Patel, who trapped him leg-before.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS, 4th Test - Twitter slams India's weird call to review Khawaja's lbw; says 'Worst DRS of the series'

    Nathan Lyon (34) and Todd Murphy (41) interestingly added 70 more for the ninth wicket before the latter was trapped leg-before by Ashwin. At the same time, the off-spinner also got rid of Lyon, eventually bundling Australia for 480. For the Indians, it was Ashwin on fire again with a six-for, which happened to be his 32nd five-wicket haul in a Test innings.

    As for the Indian innings, it was off to a composed start, with openers Rohit Sharma (17*) and Shubman Gill (18*) staying comfortably unbeaten for the remaining overs of the day, finishing at 36/0 and trailing by 444. The track has yet to behave erratically and is expected to be another belter on Day 3 (Saturday), but it could start turning later during the day.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test - Australians don black armbands to pay tribute to Pat Cummins' deceased mother

    Considering the stats:

    • The 208-run stand between Khawaja and Green is the highest for the Aussies in this series.
    • The duo is only the second since 2013 (Dom Sibley-Joe Root in 2021) to script a 200-run partnership in India.
    • It was the second-highest partnership for Australia in the country.
    • Khawaja is the eighth overseas batter to have faced 400-plus deliveries in a Test innings in India.
    • Green becomes the sixth Australian to score his maiden Test ton in India.
    • Khawaja's knock is the third-highest individual Test score by an Aussie in India.
    • Seamer Mohammed Shami bowled 31 overs, his most in a home Test.
    • Ashwin now has 112 wickets against Australia in Tests, one behind Lyon among the two sides.
    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 5:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Ahmedabad/4th Test Twitter slams India weird call to review Usman Khawaja lbw vs Australia says Worst DRS of the series-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Twitter slams India's weird call to review Khawaja's lbw; says 'Worst DRS of the series'

    Waves and shades - Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma, is grooving in her new shades (WATCH SEXY VIDEO)-ayh

    'Waves and shades' - Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, is grooving in her new shades (WATCH)

    IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya returns to the sets as he prepares to lead and defend Gujarat Titans GT title-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'On set' - Hardik Pandya returns ahead of leading Gujarat Titans in its maiden title defence

    WPL 2023, DC vs MI: Mumbai Indians asserts bragging rights in top-of-the-table tie; thrashes Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets-ayh

    WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians asserts bragging rights in top-of-the-table tie; thrashes Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey defends India's decision to rotate pacers snt

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey defends India's decision to rotate pacers

    Recent Stories

    Ram Charan meets Star Wars director JJ Abrams shares his joy and wish to work with him RBA

    Ram Charan meets 'Star Wars’ director JJ Abrams, shares his joy and wish to work with him

    Punjab Budget 2023 highlights: AAP govt announces subsidies for farmers; no new tax imposed in state AJR

    Punjab Budget 2023 highlights: AAP govt announces subsidies for farmers; no new tax imposed in state

    AP ECET 2023: Registration commences today March 10 on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; check steps to apply - adt

    AP ECET 2023: Registration commences today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; check steps to apply

    IPL 2023: It is the finish of the legacy of MS Dhoni with Chennai Super Kings CSK; he will want to go out in style - Matthew Hayden-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'It's the finish of the legacy of MS Dhoni' - Matthew Hayden

    Who is Naresh? Mahesh Babu's half-brother got married for fourth time to Pavithra Lokesh vma

    Who is Naresh? Mahesh Babu's half-brother got married to Pavithra Lokesh

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon