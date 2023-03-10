Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Twitter slams India's weird call to review Khawaja's lbw; says 'Worst DRS of the series'

    IND vs AUS: Indian bowlers have been put through a test by the Australians in the final Ahmedabad Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, India took an unsuccessful call to review Usman Khawaja's lbw, which Twitteratis slammed.

    IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Ahmedabad/4th Test Twitter slams India weird call to review Usman Khawaja lbw vs Australia says Worst DRS of the series-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 3:13 PM IST

    India has had a tough outing against Australia in the fourth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On Friday (Day 2), the Indian bowlers were made to toil again as the Australian batters continued to press hard and surpassed the 400-run mark.

    It was opener Usman Khawaja, whose good knock of 180 has been one of the difference makers of the innings. However, he comfortably survived a leg-before chance while he was on 160. As leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowled a good one outside off, the ball took a sharp turn as the opener defended it through his leg with no shot on offer.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test - Australians don black armbands to pay tribute to Pat Cummins' deceased mother

    Excited by the prospect, the Indians appealed, only for umpire Richard Kettleborough to turn it down. While the Indians did not sound too confident either, skipper Rohit Sharma opted for the review after a brief discussion, with all three reviews intact. As the third umpire proceeded with India's first review of the innings, the Hawk-eye displayed that the ball was considerably missing the off-stump, despite taking a sharp turn.

    Following India's unsuccessful review, the netizens took to Twitter to slam the team's decision to go for the review, as it never looked promising. At the same time, a user also called it the "worst DRS [Decision Review System] of the series". Also, the hosts have been criticised for typically wasting all their reviews in the preceding Test in Indore last week.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test - Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey defends India's decision to rotate pacers

    However, after Khawaja added 20 more runs thereon, leg-spinner Axar Patel eventually succeeded with the DRS. After bowling another good one, the opener looked to defend it cheekily by standing, only to miss it entirely and hit him plum. While umpire Nitin Menon was unconvinced, Rohit referred it upstairs again this time, as the ball-tracking showed three reds to send the Aussie packing.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 3:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Waves and shades - Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma, is grooving in her new shades (WATCH SEXY VIDEO)-ayh

    'Waves and shades' - Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, is grooving in her new shades (WATCH)

    IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya returns to the sets as he prepares to lead and defend Gujarat Titans GT title-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'On set' - Hardik Pandya returns ahead of leading Gujarat Titans in its maiden title defence

    WPL 2023, DC vs MI: Mumbai Indians asserts bragging rights in top-of-the-table tie; thrashes Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets-ayh

    WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians asserts bragging rights in top-of-the-table tie; thrashes Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey defends India's decision to rotate pacers snt

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey defends India's decision to rotate pacers

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Virat Kohli caught snacking during Day 1 play-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Virat Kohli caught snacking during Day 1's play (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Cyberpunk Peach John': Japan's first AI-generated manga comic AJR

    'Cyberpunk: Peach John': Japan's first AI-generated manga comic

    Nick Jonas drops his version of 'Maan Meri Jaan'; fans get captivated listening to his vocals in Hindi vma

    Nick Jonas drops his version of 'Maan Meri Jaan'; fans get captivated listening to his vocals in Hindi

    SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 868 positions at sbi.co.in; check eligibility criteria, other details here - adt

    SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 868 positions at sbi.co.in; check eligibility criteria, other details here

    Scream VI LEAKED: Jenna Ortega's horror film is out on TamilRockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla and other Torrent websites RBA

    Scream VI LEAKED: Jenna Ortega's horror film is out on TamilRockers, Movierulz and other Torrent websites

    Shooting at Jehovah's Witnesses centre: 7 incidents of gun rage that rocked Germany in last decade snt

    Shooting at Jehovah's Witnesses centre: 7 incidents of gun rage that rocked Germany in last decade

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon