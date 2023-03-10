IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Twitter slams India's weird call to review Khawaja's lbw; says 'Worst DRS of the series'

IND vs AUS: Indian bowlers have been put through a test by the Australians in the final Ahmedabad Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, India took an unsuccessful call to review Usman Khawaja's lbw, which Twitteratis slammed.

India has had a tough outing against Australia in the fourth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On Friday (Day 2), the Indian bowlers were made to toil again as the Australian batters continued to press hard and surpassed the 400-run mark.

It was opener Usman Khawaja, whose good knock of 180 has been one of the difference makers of the innings. However, he comfortably survived a leg-before chance while he was on 160. As leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowled a good one outside off, the ball took a sharp turn as the opener defended it through his leg with no shot on offer.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test - Australians don black armbands to pay tribute to Pat Cummins' deceased mother

Excited by the prospect, the Indians appealed, only for umpire Richard Kettleborough to turn it down. While the Indians did not sound too confident either, skipper Rohit Sharma opted for the review after a brief discussion, with all three reviews intact. As the third umpire proceeded with India's first review of the innings, the Hawk-eye displayed that the ball was considerably missing the off-stump, despite taking a sharp turn.

Following India's unsuccessful review, the netizens took to Twitter to slam the team's decision to go for the review, as it never looked promising. At the same time, a user also called it the "worst DRS [Decision Review System] of the series". Also, the hosts have been criticised for typically wasting all their reviews in the preceding Test in Indore last week.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test - Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey defends India's decision to rotate pacers

However, after Khawaja added 20 more runs thereon, leg-spinner Axar Patel eventually succeeded with the DRS. After bowling another good one, the opener looked to defend it cheekily by standing, only to miss it entirely and hit him plum. While umpire Nitin Menon was unconvinced, Rohit referred it upstairs again this time, as the ball-tracking showed three reds to send the Aussie packing.