IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye rare ODI clean sweep against struggling Australia

    India has never whitewashed Australia in ODI cricket, and neither has Australia achieved such a result against India, whether at home or away. The third ODI in Rajkot presents a golden opportunity for India to create history and enter the World Cup 2023 with a resounding 3-0 clean sweep.

    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    As the Indian cricket team prepares for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023, skipper Rohit Sharma and his squad have their sights set on an unprecedented achievement - a clean sweep of the Australian cricket team in the third and final ODI match in Rajkot. A 3-0 victory would not only be a historic feat but also provide India with a psychological edge as they face Australia again in their World Cup opener in Chennai on October 8.

    India has never whitewashed Australia in ODI cricket, and neither has Australia achieved such a result against India, whether at home or away. The third ODI presents a golden opportunity for India to create history and enter the World Cup with a resounding 3-0 clean sweep.

    Despite missing some key players and experimenting with various playing combinations, India has asserted its dominance in the first two ODIs. This has allowed every squad member to gain valuable game-time, contributing to the team's solid performance.

    India will rest young sensation Shubman Gill for the final ODI, a decision that may offer some respite to the Australian bowlers. Gill has been in remarkable form, amassing 1,230 runs in the format in the World Cup year. However, India's batting pillars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are expected to return, alongside the in-form Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

    India's squad depth has become a significant asset, with players like Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj making valuable contributions. Shreyas Iyer's century in Indore has bolstered the middle-order, and KL Rahul's stellar performances both with the bat and as wicketkeeper have been vital.

    Jasprit Bumrah has showcased his fitness and form after recovering from a prolonged injury, making his availability a boost for India's bowling department.

    On the other hand, Australia has faced challenges in both batting and bowling departments, suffering five consecutive ODI defeats in India. The visitors may consider including Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in their preferred bowling lineup.

    As India and Australia lock horns in the third ODI, India eyes a historic clean sweep, while Australia seeks redemption and momentum before the World Cup. This clash promises to be an exciting encounter with implications beyond just the series result, setting the stage for an intriguing World Cup opener.

    Squads:

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar.

    Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

    Time: 1:30pm IST.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
