Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Will Australia's Scott Boland rise to the occasion in unfamiliar Indian conditions?

    Australian pacer Scott Boland is expected to share the new ball with skipper Pat Cummins in the absence of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood for the first Test against India in Nagpur.

    ind vs aus 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Will Australia's Scott Boland rise to the occasion in unfamiliar Indian conditions snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 7:18 PM IST

    The role of a filler in a team sport is frequently underrated. Sometimes undervalued as well. They come without much commotion, quietly go about their business and then swiftly move out of the photo frame when the rightful owner of the team slot makes a return. The exit is as much unnoticed as the entry. 

    Scott Boland, who will turn 34 in two months, doesn't have many more Test matches despite claiming to have miles in his legs that haven't yet been burned. Additionally, he lacks Pat Cummins' devastating bouncer, Mitchell Starc's back-bending toe-crusher, and Mitchell Starc's quick pace. Josh Hazlewood's unerring Glenn McGrath-like, "top of off" accuracy is also not his speciality. However, Boland has demonstrated bustling energy and the capacity to consistently hit the hard lengths in his six Test matches with a bowling speed that ranges from the early to mid-130s.

    Also read: IND vs AUS 2023: Injured Hazlewood set to miss first Test; doubtful for second game

    Come Thursday in the first Test between India and Australia at Nagpur, the burly Victorian is all but certain to share the new ball with his skipper Cummins in the absence of Starc and Hazlewood, both out due to injuries. 

    While he plays Sheffield Shield for Victoria, Boland, in Grade Cricket, captains a club with a pretty weird name -- Frankston-Peninsula. In an article published by abc.net.au, the club is described as the "least glamorous destination" in Victorian Premiership competition. The description of the location supplements the theory. 

    "Its home ground sits awkwardly on a hill between the loading dock of a homemaker centre and the tracks of the little-used Stony Point railway line." 

    Boland, who made a dismal white-ball debut against India in 2016 in one of the meaningless bilateral moneymakers, could never have imagined making his Ashes debut on Boxing Day at his home venue.

    At least that's what his manager Nick Byrnes had told codesports.com.au. The website wrote, "You have just got to put your best foot forward, and you know, a few injuries, he told Boland in the tone of a reassuring uncle."

    Also read: IND vs AUS 2022-23: Will preparing rank-turner pitches backfire for India?

    Even his father, Mick Boland, said that leave, alone figures of 6/7, they didn't even see his debut coming. "No. Not really; it all came about a bit unexpected. And then it came with a rush," he had told codesports.com.au. 

    Additionally, his previous bat sponsor, a well-known UK-based corporation, had decided to end its sponsorship a year earlier. Perhaps they thought a 32-year-old had little of a future at the time. Boland is more than just an Australian cricket player; his inclusion in the lineup has a broader social significance.

    Only Jason Gillespie and Boland are male Indigenous Test cricketers representing Australia. Boland, a member of the Gulidjan clan from Colac, Victoria, only learned of his Indigenous ancestry after the death of his grandad.

    Every time Boland crosses the boundary rope, he represents his community's hopes, goals, and dignity, which is underrepresented in most international cricket. In a four-part Amazon OTT documentary series 'Test', one would observe that when Boland enters the Australian dressing room, his designated seat is near the refrigerator and the coffee maker rather than on the opposite side, where he is entitled to sit as a senior Victorian cricketer.

    After working 12 years at the first-class level to earn his Baggy Green, captain Cummins stated in the commentary that he might never get another opportunity to play Test cricket.

    "Our record of promoting Indigenous cricketers is a shameful one. Australia has fallen well short of where it should be," Gideon Haigh, inarguably one of the greatest cricketer writers in contemporary times, was heard saying in the documentary.

    Also read: IND vs AUS 2022-23: Andrew McDonald asserts Cameron Green's 'outside chance' of playing Nagpur Test

    In that documentary series, Boland expressed his understanding of the importance of his identity and what it stands for, saying that he plans to visit isolated parts of Australia to encourage young members of the Aboriginal community to take cricket seriously and to help spread the word about the sport, bringing his community into the mainstream.

    If Boland gets a chance to play the first Test here, he would like to walk the talk, as he said in episode No. 2 of 'Test'. "The best way for me to be a role model is to keep playing cricket. And keep being seen. You can't be what you can't see." 

    Scott Boland wants to be seen. For himself and his community.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2023, 7:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Quetta blast: 5 injured in TTP-orchestrated explosion; Babar vs Sarfaraz PSL exhibition match halted briefly snt

    Quetta blast: 5 injured in TTP-orchestrated explosion; Babar vs Sarfaraz PSL exhibition match halted briefly

    WPL 2023 Jhulan Goswami appointed team mentor of Mumbai Indians womens team; Charlotte Edwards head coach snt

    WPL 2023: Jhulan Goswami appointed team mentor of Mumbai Indians women's team; Charlotte Edwards head coach

    Pervez Musharraf passes away: When former Pak president praised Dhoni's long locks; said 'don't get a haircut' watch snt

    Pervez Musharraf passes away: When former Pak president asked Dhoni not to get a haircut - WATCH

    Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for abusing and assaulting wife Andrea snt

    Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for abusing and assaulting wife Andrea

    Womens T20 World Cup: India's Harmanpreet Kaur insists focus on clash against Pakistan despite WPL auction snt

    Women's T20 World Cup: India's Harmanpreet Kaur insists focus on clash against Pakistan despite WPL auction

    Recent Stories

    football Will Lionel Messi stay at PSG Sporting advisor Luis Campos gives ultimate response on contract extension talks snt

    Will Lionel Messi stay at PSG? Sporting advisor Luis Campos gives ultimate response

    football Man United players fear Mason Greenwood's return in dressing room could derail their progress - Report snt

    Man United players fear Mason Greenwood's return could derail their progress - Report

    After Musharraf's demise, Bilawal changes Twitter profile image to picture of Benzair Bhutto, Nawab Akbar Bugti - adt

    After Musharraf's demise, Bilawal changes Twitter profile image to picture of Benzair Bhutto, Nawab Bugti

    Hum Adanike Hain Kaun series Congress to ask three questions daily to PM Modi details here gcw

    'Hum Adanike Hain Kaun' series: Congress to ask three questions daily to PM Modi

    How Kiara Advani almost caused Shark Tank India's former judge Ashneer Grover's divorce; read this RBA

    How Kiara Advani almost caused Shark Tank India's former judge Ashneer Grover's divorce; read this

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon