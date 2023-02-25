'Australia punched themselves...': Citing Mike Tyson, Greg Chappell slams team's poor show against India

Australia have already conceded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after being hammered in the first two Tests of the four-match series, both games ending under three days and prompting sharp reactions from the country's former cricketers.

Greg Chappell, a legendary Australian cricketer, criticised the team's lacklustre showing in the first two Tests against India, quoting Mike Tyson, stating the tourists "punched themselves in the mouth long before the first ball was even bowled."

After losing the first two Tests of the four-match series, which both finished in less than three days, and drawing criticism from the nation's former cricketers, Australia has already given up the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"It was Mike Tyson who said in the lead-up to a fight with Evander Holyfield: Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. My concern after watching the first two Tests is that the Australian team punched themselves in the mouth long before the first ball was even bowled," Chappell wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald.

Also read: WATCH: Virat Kohli reveals MS Dhoni's exact message during star India batter's rough patch

Chappell has also questioned Australia's planning for the ongoing tour of the country. "It is one thing to plan, but to base that plan on a flawed premise is an exercise in futility," he added.

Beaten by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur, Australia opted to go in with only one pacer in Delhi -- skipper Pat Cummins. They dropped Scott Boland and handed his debut to left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann.

"Australia needed to play to their strengths to have a chance of winning this series. Spin bowling is not our strength. Picking spinners for the sake of it is not the way to success in India. We had to pick our best bowlers and trust them to do the job and back that with sensible batting, based on sound principles," Chappell said.

He said leaving out Boland for an extra spinner was a mistake. "That Cummins under-bowled himself and failed to use the short ball on a wicket of variable bounce was another mistake. To complete the trifecta, it seems that no one saw fit to tell Cummins that he was under-bowling and that he should use the short ball."

Also read: Is BCCI awaiting Rishabh Pant's return to name him India's Test vice-captain? Saba Karim responds

Chappell also discussed how the Australian hitters' dependence on sweep strokes in the second innings of the Delhi Test ultimately ended in failure.

"Adding it to your repertoire in spinning conditions can be sensible, but not if it is the only option. There are other shots that are less risky and likely to be more profitable but, because the sweep for most batsmen has to be pre-meditated, the other options invariably fall by the wayside. One of the first things to learn about batting in Indian conditions is that you have more time than you realise. The main goal should be to survive the first couple of overs and rotate the strike. If you can survive that, then batting no longer seems as challenging as Fermat's Last Theorem," he noted.

India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test in Delhi, despite Australia briefly having the upper hand. India was reduced by the visitors to 139 for seven in their first innings, but a 114-run partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel saved the hosts. Australia progressed well in their second innings before engaging in harakiri on the third morning.

"What can Australia do from here? Firstly, pick their best team and then play with the passion, tenacity and grit which is our hallmark. Australian fans know that it is tough in India. They can accept getting beaten by a better side, but they won't cop seeing an Australian team playing recklessly and bowled out in a session or two and turning its toes up inside three days. There is red-hot anger, bewilderment and embarrassment in our fans," Chappell said.

The remaining two Tests are scheduled in Indore and Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Pat Cummins opts out due to family emergency; Steven Smith to lead Australia