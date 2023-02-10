Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Supporters hail Rohit Sharma's 9th Test century as India acquires lead

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India is putting on a fight against Australia in the opening Nagpur Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The hosts have acquired the lead in the first innings, thanks to Rohit Sharma's century, which has been lauded.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    Team India has had challenges against Australia in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. However, the hosts managed to put on a fight with the bat on Day 2 on Friday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur, acquiring the first-innings lead. And a considerable amount of credit goes to senior Indian opener-cum skipper Rohit Sharma, who slammed his ninth Test century.

    Rohit's ton arrived off 171 balls, including 14 fours and a couple of sixes, besides having a strike rate above 58.00. While it was also his maiden Test hundred as the skipper, he has become the first Indian to score the same across formats as the captain and the fourth globally after Tillakaratne Dilshan, Faf du Plessis and Babar Azam.

    Consequently, the supporters were delighted with Rohit's century, as they began trending #RohitSharma𓃵 across social media. One of the users on Twitter noted, "What a mature and beautiful 100 @ImRo45. Patience on a tough track, waited & went after the bad balls, backed himself with his pull shot, didn't take any unnecessary risks. Perfect master class of what a test 100 should look like!"

    Also, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to praise Rohit, as he authored, "Respect conditions, play late, stride forward, weight transfer, dot balls, drives ... Rohit Sharma is holding online batting class please watch all junior cricketers. @ImRo45 #crisismanager". At the same time, another user referred to him as "Captain, Leader, Legend, Rohit Sharma."

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 1:25 PM IST
