IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Team India clarifies confusion on what Ravindra Jadeja applied on his finger

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Ravindra Jadeja of India scalped a fifer to rattle Australia for 177. However, there was a controversy when he appeared to be applying something on the ball, and now, the Indian management has clarified the same.

Indian leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja drew look-out not only for destroying Australia with his five-wicket haul on the opening day of the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday but also for using something on his spinning finger, starting a controversy on what it was.

A clip made its way to social media, revealing Jadeja acquiring something from his teammate Mohammed Siraj and then spreading and massaging that on his left index finger, which had the Australian media and a former player concerned. When a fan shared the footage with former Australian skipper Tim Paine, he replied, "interesting".

However, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source advised PTI that it was an "ointment for pain relief for the sore finger". David Warner and Steven Smith, part of the visiting side, served prohibitions for their role in the infamous Cape Town ball-tampering humiliation in 2018 in South Africa.

(Witrh inputs from PTI)