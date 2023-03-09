IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Usman Khawaja's maiden ton in India puts Australia on top on Day 1; fans applaud

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia had a classy batting performance on Day 1 of the final Ahmedabad Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Usman Khwaja struck his maiden hundred in India to let the visitors finish on top.

It was another top-class batting display from Australia, as it finished Day 1 on top during the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Thursday. Opener Usman Khawaja was the main anchor of the Australian innings, as he struck his 14th Test century and his first against India and also in India, while fans applauded his effort and knock.

Winning the toss, stand-in Australian skipper Steven Smith opted to bat, as he went in with the same winning XI from Indore. At the same time, the Indians made a change by resting pacer Mohammed Siraj and replacing him with senior seamer Mohammed Shami. The Australians were off to a decent start, with openers Travis Head (32) and Khawaja putting on a 61-run partnership before the former fell to veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the opening session.

Head was quickly followed by Marnus Labuschagne (3) off Shami 11 runs later, as the visitors were 75/2 at the lunch break. In the post-lunch session, a 79-run stand ensued between Khawaja and Smith (38), as the former also brought up his half-century by this time, as the Aussies finished at 149/2 at the tea break.

However, Smith fell to leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja soon during the post-Tea session, followed by Peter Handscomb (17), who was bowled by Shami 19 runs later. In the meantime, Khawaja and Cameron Green (49*) took charge for the remainder of the session. The former eventually brought up his ton in the day's final over, while Australia finished Day 1 on 255/4.

As for the Indians, Shami bagged a couple, while leg-spinner Axar Patel was the most economical. Meanwhile, since 2013, Khawaja is only the second batter to bat out an entire day after Dinesh Chamdinal in 2017. He is also the first Australian southpaw to score a Test hundred in India in 12 Tests in 13 years, with Marcus North being the last in Bengaluru in 2010-11.