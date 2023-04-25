WTC Final: Is Rahane the ideal replacement for Shreyas Iyer? Experts and fans react to batter's comeback

ICC WTC Final: Team India's squad for the grand finale against Australia in June has been announced by the BCCI. Ajinkya Rahane has returned to the side, while social media has hailed the development.

On Tuesday, former Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane returned to the Indian team for the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia scheduled at The Oval in London from June 7 to 11. Rahane's comeback after 15 months was on predictable lines after Shreyas Iyer's back injury ruled him out of the grand finale.

Iyer has undergone surgery in the United Kingdom (UK) for a lower back stress fracture. Rahane played the last of his 82 Tests in January 2022 against South Africa in Cape Town. The rest of the squad, led by senior opener Rohit Sharma, was on predictable lines. KS Bharat is the only specialist wicketkeeper, while young keeper-opener Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who were part of the home series against Australia, were dropped from the current squad.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

India's Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat.

Here's what other Twitter users had to say about Rahane's comeback into the team in place of Iyer: