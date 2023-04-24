Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals make it two in a row; tame SunRisers Hyderabad by 7 runs

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals outclassed SunRisers Hyderabad by seven runs, thanks to an all-round gameplay display in a low-scoring thriller. It was the former's second consecutive win of the season, while it stays at the bottom of the table.

    IPL 2023, SRH vs DC: Delhi Capitals make it two in a row; tame SunRisers Hyderabad by 7 runs-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 11:23 PM IST

    It was a spirited yet bold performance by Delhi Capitals (DC) to tame former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven runs in Match 34 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. The hosts made it two in a row for the first time this season in as many victories. However, it still has a long way to go, as it remains at the bottom of the table.

    Winning the coin toss, DC opted to bat, as it began on a nervous note again, losing a couple for 39 by the fifth over of the PowerPlay (PP). It was quickly down to 62/5 by the eighth before Manish Pandey (34) and Axar Patel (34) added 69 for the third wicket. In the 18th, the latter was cleaned up by senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, followed by the former, three runs later, at 134, in the 19th off an unfortunate run out.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    The incoming batters could have done a better job, while DC posted a meagre total of 144/9. For SRH, off-spinner Washington Sundar clasped three, whereas Bhuvneshwar was astonishingly economical. While SRH brought Rahul Tripathi for pacer T Natarajan as the Impact Player (IP), pacer Mukesh Kumar replaced Sarfaraz Khan for DC.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    The hosts' openers, Harry Brook (7) and Mayank Agarwal (49) added 31 before pacer Anrich Nortje knocked over the former in the sixth over of the PP. Then, the latter and Tripathi (15) came up with 38 more for the second wicket before Mayank fell one short of his 13th IPL half-century to leg-spinner Axar in the 12th.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023, GT vs MI - Mumbai Indians look to sort out bowling anguish in clash versus Gujarat Titans

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    Eventually, the Sunrisers were down to 85/5 by the 15th, while Heinrich Klaasen (31) and Washington Sundar (24*) added 41 for the sixth wicket to keep them in the chase. While Nortje dismissed the former in the 19th, some brilliant bowling by Mukesh in the final over allowed 13 runs to be defended, as the Capitals got the job done by seven runs. Nortje and Axar claimed a couple each for the visitors, whereas the latter was economical.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, GT vs MI preview: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs MI: Mumbai Indians look to sort out bowling anguish in clash versus Gujarat Titans

    Sachin Tendulkar turns 50: Virender Sehwag 'Shirshasana' and Triple H lead birthday wishes for Master Blaster (WATCH)-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar turns 50: Sehwag's 'Shirshasana' and Triple H lead birthday wishes for Master Blaster (WATCH)

    CPR demo in Chinnaswamy stadium before RCB Vs RR clash (WATCH)

    CPR demo in Chinnaswamy stadium before RCB Vs RR clash (WATCH)

    IPL 2023, Bangalore vs Rajasthan: Virat Kohli blows kiss to Anushka Sharma post-RCB victory over RR; hurts himself in a dance-out later (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kohli blows kiss to Anushka post-RCB victory over RR; hurts himself in a dance-out later (WATCH)

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) gate named after Master Blaster-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) gate named after Master Blaster

    Recent Stories

    Shoaib Malik opens up on divorce rumours with wife Sania Mirza, here's what he had to say ADC

    Shoaib Malik opens up on divorce rumours with wife Sania Mirza, here's what he had to say

    Stay in style with these 5 must have things in your wardrobe for Summer 2023 ADC

    Stay in style with these 5 must have things in your wardrobe for Summer 2023

    Catch the latest leaked dialogue from NTR's next film, that is the current talk of the town ADC

    Catch the latest leaked dialogue from NTR's next film, that is the current talk of the town

    Drunk man arrested for peeing on co passenger onboard New York Delhi flight gcw

    'Drunk' man arrested for peeing on co-passenger onboard New York-Delhi flight

    Varun Dhawan celebrates 36th birthday with wife Natasha Dalal, hails his fans for their support, SEE PICTURES

    Varun Dhawan celebrates 36th birthday with wife Natasha Dalal, hails his fans for their support, SEE PICTURES

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon