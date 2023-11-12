ICC World Cup 2023: Inside Team India's Diwali bash (WATCH)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India released a video on social media platform X ahead of India's ICC Cricket World Cup cricket match against the Netherlands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Members of Team India were seen in their traditional best for a Diwali get-together. The Board of Control for Cricket in India released a video on social media platform X ahead of India's ICC Cricket World Cup cricket match against the Netherlands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The festive spirit was visible among Team India members who took part in the Diwali event. To note, India -- the team that has had an unbeaten run in the World Cup 2023 -- will be taking on New Zealand in the first semi-finals at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on November 15.

Just two days ago, the ICC and the BCCI jointly presented a spectacular 3D projection at the historic Gateway of India in Mumbai, marking the onset of Diwali, the festival of lights, and commemorating the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. This visually stunning display showcased some of the most memorable moments from the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 in a two-minute projection, combining brilliant light and sound effects. The projection prominently featured the Men's Cricket World Cup brand campaign, "It Takes One Day," in a unique and captivating manner.

Incorporating select images capturing the epic moments of the ongoing World Cup, the projection skillfully integrated Navarasa symbols, reimagined within a cricketing context. These symbols depicted the diverse emotions experienced by cricket fans as they immerse themselves in the drama and excitement of a World Cup match. The use of 40,000 state-of-the-art lumen projectors elevated this show, creating a captivating experience for cricket enthusiasts worldwide. The projection served as a celebration of the cricket played in the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

Sir Viv Richards, the legendary West Indies cricketer and Ambassador for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, expressed his joy at witnessing the celebrations. Looking forward to the semi-final in Mumbai, he commended the Gateway of India for commemorating iconic World Cup moments alongside the evocative Navarasa symbols, anticipating more thrilling games in the remaining fixtures.